MPSC Group-B Main Exam Hall Ticket 2024 Released At mpsconline.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Other Details Here

MPSC Group-B Main Exam Hall Ticket 2025: The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has officially released the certificates of admission for the Maharashtra, Non-Gazetted, Group B Services Combined Main Examination 2024. All the candidates who have qualified for this stage can now download their hall tickets from the official website, i.e. https://mpsconline.gov.in.

The examination for Group-B Main examination will take place on 29th June, 2025, Sunday. All the candidates must go through their admission certificates properly and make sure that all the instructions are read thoroughly. And candidates must carry the printed copy of their hall ticket and admission certificate to the examination centre or else they will not get the entry. The MPSC has said clearly that no digital copy will be allowed and considered at the examination.

MPSC Group-B Main Exam Hall Ticket 2025: Steps to Download

Step 1: Go to the official website- https://mpsconline.gov.in

Step 2: A new page will be opened on your screen to login in.

Step 3: Enter the required details of yours like your registered email ID and password correctly and then submit it.

Step 5: After submission, find the link of ‘Maharashtra non-Gazetted Group-B services combined Maine Examination 2024’ on the page and open it.

Step 5: Now click on the ‘Download Admission Certificate’

Step 6: Certificate will appear on your screen, check all the details and download it.

Step 7: Print it out for the day of the examination.

The board has made it very clear that if any candidate violates the rules and instructions they will be temporary or permanently disqualified from the examination. All the candidates must read all the guidelines correctly which are mentioned on the admission certificate and on the official portal. Additionally, they must keep checking the official website for all the important updates.