/MPSC 2026 postponed: State Services, Civil Engineering and Group-B exams deferred

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has put off three of its major main examinations for 2026, just days before the October exam cycle was due to begin.
The commission announced the decision on Monday. The State Services Main Examination, which was to start on October 3, has been postponed. The Maharashtra Civil Engineering Main Examination and the Maharashtra Group-B (Non-Gazetted) Main Examination, both scheduled for October, have also been deferred.
MPSC said it took the decision after receiving a large number of representations from aspirants and public representatives. Reports say the objections came from candidates and student groups who questioned how the State Services Main Examination 2025 was assessed.
They also raised wider concerns about the commission's exam procedures. One report links the postponement to concerns about paper leaks and question-paper security.
That claim does not appear in the other coverage, and the commission's notice, as reported, does not mention it. It should be treated as unconfirmed for now.
Along with the postponement, MPSC has decided to re-evaluate the answer sheets of the State Services Main Examination 2025. This was among the key concerns raised by candidates.
The commission has not yet said how long the exercise will take or how it could affect the final results of that cycle.
MPSC has said that revised dates for all three exams will be announced through a separate notice on its official website. Until then, aspirants do not have a confirmed schedule.
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