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MPSC 2026 postponed: State Services, Civil Engineering and Group-B exams deferred

They also raised wider concerns about the commission's exam procedures. One report links the postponement to concerns about paper leaks and question-paper security.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Sep 30, 2026, 01:26 PM IST|Updated: Sep 30, 2026, 01:27 PM IST
MPSC 2026 postponed: State Services, Civil Engineering and Group-B exams deferred

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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MPSC 2026 postponed: State Services, Civil Engineering and Group-B exams deferred
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