MPSC Prelims Exam Postponed Due To Heavy Rain- Check New Dates Here

MPSC Prelims Exam 2025: The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) exam, originally scheduled for September 28, has been postponed to November 9 in response to requests from students affected by severe flooding in nearly 30 districts, particularly in the Marathwada region. The decision comes as a relief to many candidates who had expressed concerns about appearing for the exam under such challenging conditions.

Earlier, the Commission had issued a circular rejecting the demand for postponement, stating that the State Service Commission exam would be conducted as per the original schedule. However, after considering the situation and demands from students and political leaders, the Commission has decided to reschedule the exam, ensuring fairness for all candidates impacted by the floods. "To ensure that no candidate is deprived of the opportunity to appear for the examination, the government, based on its letter No. Maloa-1125/Pr. Cr. 236/Maloa, Dated September 26, 2025, requested the Commission to postpone the examination," states the official notice.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The flood situation has greatly impacted the lives of thousands of students, disrupting their studies. Transport disruptions prevented many from reaching their examination centres, leading students to request a postponement of the exam rather than holding it on the scheduled date. Responding to these concerns, along with demands from various party leaders, the State Public Service Commission decided to postpone the exam. Several MPs and MLAs in the state also supported calls for delaying the MPSC exam.

The Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, Ministers, and other party leaders visited areas hit by heavy rains to check the damage. During their visit, many exam candidates requested that the exam be postponed. This recruitment will fill 385 posts in different departments of the Maharashtra state government. About 3 lakh candidates will appear for the preliminary exam on November 9, 2025, at centres in 37 districts, competing for these posts.