MPSC Prelims Group C Result 2025 Released At mpsc.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

MPSC Result 2025: The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has announced the results for the Group C Preliminary Examination. Candidates who appeared for this first stage of the recruitment process can now check their results on the official website — mpsc.gov.in. The results were officially declared today, and candidates are advised to visit the portal and download their scorecards using their login credentials.

Those who qualify in the prelims will move on to the next stage — the Mains examination. This recruitment drive aims to fill various Group C positions in the state government, including roles such as Clerk Typist, Tax Assistant, Industry Inspector, and several other posts across different departments. Candidates are encouraged to regularly check the MPSC website for updates regarding the Mains exam schedule and further selection process.

MPSC Result 2025: Steps to download here

Go to the official website of MPSC at mpsc.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the "Results" section.

Look for the link titled “Group C Services Preliminary Examination 2025” and click on it.

Download the result PDF file available on the page.

Open the PDF and use the search function (Ctrl + F) to find your roll number.

The MPSC Group C Prelims Result PDF contains the roll numbers of candidates who have qualified for the next stage — the Mains examination. The exact date and time for the Mains exam have not been announced yet. Candidates who have been shortlisted are advised to regularly visit the official website for the latest updates regarding the Mains exam schedule.