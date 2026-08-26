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MPSC scraps drug inspector screening test after paper leak row, new date soon

Candidates who applied under the earlier notification will need to wait for that update.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Aug 26, 2026, 10:37 AM IST|Updated: Aug 26, 2026, 10:37 AM IST
MPSC scraps drug inspector screening test after paper leak row, new date soon

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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