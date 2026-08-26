/MPSC scraps drug inspector screening test after paper leak row, new date soon

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission has cancelled its recruitment process for the Drug Inspector, Group-B post in the state Food and Drugs Administration, after allegations that the question paper was leaked before the exam.
The job was advertised on July 29, 2025, and the screening test was conducted on March 22, 2026. Complaints followed almost immediately; candidates said the paper had reached some aspirants ahead of time.
A police complaint was filed on July 27, 2026, and the findings of that probe were later sent to the Commission.
The row also spilled into politics. NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar alleged the paper had leaked through a coaching class in Nandurbar and said MPSC sat on complaints filed as early as July 21.
Congress leaders joined in too, saying the paper was circulating on WhatsApp before the exam and that there were problems with how answer sheets were scored.
MPSC did not accept the leak claims at first. The Commission called the complaint baseless and warned of action against those making it — some reports even suggested the complaint had been fabricated by a candidate who had failed the test.
That position changed once the police submitted their report. Facing continued protests from candidates, the Commission decided to cancel the entire recruitment process.
A fresh notification and a new exam date are expected in the coming weeks, though MPSC has not announced either yet.
Candidates who applied under the earlier notification will need to wait for that update.
Drug Inspector is a pharmacy-degree post under the FDA and draws heavy competition given the limited number of vacancies. Aspirants are advised to track the official MPSC website for the next notification.
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