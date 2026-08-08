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  • /MPSOS result 2026 OUT at mpsos.nic.in: Check how to download scorecard and key details here

MPSOS result 2026 OUT at mpsos.nic.in: Check how to download scorecard and key details here

MPSOS has announced the 2026 Ruk Jana Nahi and Aa Laut Chale results for Class 10 and 12 students on August 7. Candidates can check and download their scorecards online using their roll number.

Written BySamta Pahuja
Published: Aug 08, 2026, 10:06 AM IST|Updated: Aug 08, 2026, 10:06 AM IST
MPSOS result 2026 OUT at mpsos.nic.in: Check how to download scorecard and key details here
Image Credit: MPSOS Result 2026

About the Author

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja is a dynamic young journalist currently working on the Lifestyle Desk at Zee News English. As a Trainee Sub-Editor, she demonstrates a strong command of storytelling, coupled with a refined understanding of cultural trends, performances, and human-interest narratives.

She covers an extensive range of lifestyle segments, including Health, Travel, Food, Fashion, Fitness, and Art & Culture. Samta has interviewed celebrated personalities such as the musical duo Salim–Sulaiman and regularly reports from high-profile events across the health, food, and cultural ecosystems.

Samta is known for incorporating expert opinions and medical insights into her health and wellness stories, ensuring each article maintains a balance of accuracy, depth, and creative presentation.

She can be reached at Samta.Pahuja@India.com or on LinkedIn Samta Pahuja

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