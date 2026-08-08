/MPSOS result 2026 OUT at mpsos.nic.in: Check how to download scorecard and key details here

MPSOS Result 2026: The Madhya Pradesh State Open School has released the Ruk Jana Nahi results for 2026. Class 10 and Class 12 students. The results were released on August 7, and candidates can now access their scores online through the official website.
If you appeared for the June session exams, head to mpsos.nic.in and check your result with your roll number. Those exams were conducted between June 29 and July 10.
Here's everything students need to know about the results, how to download the scorecard, and the details mentioned on it:-
June session results are out. Students need to enter the roll number mentioned on their admit card to access their scorecard.
|Details
|Information
|Exam Name
|MPSOS Ruk Jana Nahi June Session 2026
|Conducting Body
|Madhya Pradesh State Open School (MPSOS)
|Result Date
|August 7, 2026
|Exam Dates
|June 29 to July 10, 2026
|Login Details
|Roll Number
|Official Website
|mpsos.nic.in
Follow these steps:
Visit the official website: mpsos.nic.in.
Look for the Results section on the homepage, and click it.
Select the RJN or ALC June 2026 Class 10 or Class 12 result link.
A new login window will appear on the screen.
Enter your roll number and the captcha code.
Click on the Login button.
Your MPSOS result will appear on the screen.
Download and save the scorecard for future reference.
The official MPSOS portal is where you'll find both your Ruk Jana Nahi and Aa Laut Chale results for June 2026.
Once it's downloaded, go through it carefully. Spot an error? Get in touch with the exam authorities right away and get it fixed.
The MPSOS Ruk Jana Nahi and Aa Laut Chale Result 2026 includes:
Student's name
Roll number
Date of birth
Parents' names
Subject names
Total marks
Subject-wise marks obtained
Passing status
Students should keep a copy of their MPSOS scorecard safely for future academic requirements. The result will help candidates understand their performance in the June 2026 examination and determine their next academic step.
With the MPSOS Result 2026 now out, Class 10 and 12 students can finally see where they stand in the Ruk Jana Nahi and Aa Laut Chale exams. Download that scorecard, check every detail twice you'll thank yourself later.
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