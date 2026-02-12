MPSOS Ruk Jana Nahi December 2025 Result Declared: Download at mpsos.nic.in
Madhya Pradesh State Open School has released the MPSOS Ruk Jana Nahi Result 2025 for both class 10th and 12th at the official website.
- Those candidates who have appeared for the ruk jana nahi exam in December 2025 can check their results at mpsos.nic.in.
- To check the results, candidates need to use their login credentials.
- The results have been released for both class 10th and 12th students.
Trending Photos
Madhya Pradesh State Open School has released the MPSOS Ruk Jana Nahi Result 2025 on the official website. The results have been released for both class 10th and 12th students.
Those candidates who have appeared for the ruk jana nahi exam in December 2025 can check their results at mpsos.nic.in
To check the results, candidates need to use their login credentials, including roll number and date of birth.
How to Download MPSOS Ruk Jana Nahi December 2025 Result
Open your web browser and go to the official MPSOS result site: mpsos.nic.in.
On the homepage, look for the “Result/Migration” section or link.
Click on the link that says “Ruk Jana Nahi Yojna Exam Class 10th & 12th Result” (or similar wording).
You’ll be taken to a result login page.
Select your exam (e.g., Class 10th or Class 12th RJN) from the dropdown.
Enter your Roll Number (or OS Roll Number if applicable).
Fill in the captcha code shown on the screen.
Click “Login” or “Submit”.
Your Ruk Jana Nahi result/marksheet will appear on screen.
Finally, choose “Download/Save” to keep a copy on your device and print it out for future use.
Important details mentioned on the MPSOS Ruk Jana Nahi Result 2025
Student Name
Roll Number
Class (10th/12th) & Session
Subject Names & Marks (theory/practical)
Total Marks
Result Status (Pass/Fail)
Division (if applicable)
Board Name (MPSOS)
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Live Tv