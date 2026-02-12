MPSOS Ruk Jana Nahi December 2025 Result Declared: Download at mpsos.nic.in

Madhya Pradesh State Open School has released the MPSOS Ruk Jana Nahi Result 2025 on the official website. The results have been released for both class 10th and 12th students.

Those candidates who have appeared for the ruk jana nahi exam in December 2025 can check their results at mpsos.nic.in

To check the results, candidates need to use their login credentials, including roll number and date of birth.

How to Download MPSOS Ruk Jana Nahi December 2025 Result

Open your web browser and go to the official MPSOS result site: mpsos.nic.in.

On the homepage, look for the “Result/Migration” section or link.

Click on the link that says “Ruk Jana Nahi Yojna Exam Class 10th & 12th Result” (or similar wording).

You’ll be taken to a result login page.

Select your exam (e.g., Class 10th or Class 12th RJN) from the dropdown.

Enter your Roll Number (or OS Roll Number if applicable).

Fill in the captcha code shown on the screen.

Click “Login” or “Submit”.

Your Ruk Jana Nahi result/marksheet will appear on screen.

Finally, choose “Download/Save” to keep a copy on your device and print it out for future use.

Important details mentioned on the MPSOS Ruk Jana Nahi Result 2025

Student Name

Roll Number

Class (10th/12th) & Session

Subject Names & Marks (theory/practical)

Total Marks

Result Status (Pass/Fail)

Division (if applicable)

Board Name (MPSOS)