Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3016310https://zeenews.india.com/education/mpsos-ruk-jana-nahi-december-2025-result-declared-download-at-mpsos-nic-in-3016310.html
NewsEducationMPSOS Ruk Jana Nahi December 2025 Result Declared: Download at mpsos.nic.in
MPSOS

MPSOS Ruk Jana Nahi December 2025 Result Declared: Download at mpsos.nic.in

Madhya Pradesh State Open School has released the MPSOS Ruk Jana Nahi Result 2025 for both class 10th and 12th at the official website.

Written By Simran Akhouri|Last Updated: Feb 12, 2026, 04:30 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Those candidates who have appeared for the ruk jana nahi exam in December 2025 can check their results at mpsos.nic.in.
  • To check the results, candidates need to use their login credentials.
  • The results have been released for both class 10th and 12th students.
Follow Us

Trending Photos

MPSOS Ruk Jana Nahi December 2025 Result Declared: Download at mpsos.nic.inMPSOS Result December 2025 Out

Madhya Pradesh State Open School has released the MPSOS Ruk Jana Nahi Result 2025 on the official website. The results have been released for both class 10th and 12th students.  

Those candidates who have appeared for the ruk jana nahi exam in December 2025 can check their results at mpsos.nic.in 

To check the results, candidates need to use their login credentials, including roll number and date of birth. 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

How to Download MPSOS Ruk Jana Nahi December 2025 Result 

Open your web browser and go to the official MPSOS result site: mpsos.nic.in.  

On the homepage, look for the “Result/Migration” section or link.  

Click on the link that says “Ruk Jana Nahi Yojna Exam Class 10th & 12th Result” (or similar wording).  

You’ll be taken to a result login page.  

Select your exam (e.g., Class 10th or Class 12th RJN) from the dropdown.  

Enter your Roll Number (or OS Roll Number if applicable).  

Fill in the captcha code shown on the screen.  

Click “Login” or “Submit”.  

Your Ruk Jana Nahi result/marksheet will appear on screen.  

Finally, choose “Download/Save” to keep a copy on your device and print it out for future use. 

Important details mentioned on the MPSOS Ruk Jana Nahi Result 2025 

Student Name 

Roll Number 

Class (10th/12th) & Session 

Subject Names & Marks (theory/practical) 

Total Marks 

Result Status (Pass/Fail) 

Division (if applicable) 

Board Name (MPSOS) 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Simran Akhouri

Sub Editor

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Babar Azam
IND vs PAK: Babar Azam brutally trolled on Pakistan TV show, video goes viral
Jasmine Sandlas concert
Dhurandhar singer Jasmine Sandlas stops concert midway in Delhi, calls out men
Ramadan 2026
Ramadan 2026: Check dates, moon sighting, and prayer timings across countries
Power Bank
Power Banks for Travel, Work & Everyday Life
T20 World Cup 2026
T20 World Cup Super Over Rules Explained: What happens if the 2nd 'Super Over'
AI-171 crash
Italian media claims AI-171 pilot deliberately triggered fatal Ahmedabad crash
Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result Today
Nagaland Dear MAHANADI 1 PM Lottery Result 12-02-2026 Lucky Draw SHORTLY
JEE Mains Result 2026
JEE Main 2026 Result Postponed: NTA announces Revised Date
Sports car crash
Lamborghini crash: Shivam Mishra arrested after 'driver swap' attempt fails
Bengaluru
Bengaluru: Techie stabs retired Navy Captain father, dentist mother to death