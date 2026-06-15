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MSBTE Summer Diploma result 2026 expected soon? Check date, time, and direct link to download scorecard

MSBTE is expected to announce the Summer Diploma Result 2026 by the third week of June based on past trends. Students can check and download their results online using their enrolment or seat number from the official website.

Written BySamta Pahuja
Published: Jun 15, 2026, 01:15 PM IST|Updated: Jun 15, 2026, 01:15 PM IST
MSBTE Summer Diploma result 2026 expected soon? Check date, time, and direct link to download scorecard
Image Credit: MSBTE Result 2026

About the Author

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja is a dynamic young journalist currently working on the Lifestyle Desk at Zee News English. As a Trainee Sub-Editor, she demonstrates a strong command of storytelling, coupled with a refined understanding of cultural trends, performances, and human-interest narratives.

She covers an extensive range of lifestyle segments, including Health, Travel, Food, Fashion, Fitness, and Art & Culture. Samta has interviewed celebrated personalities such as the musical duo Salim–Sulaiman and regularly reports from high-profile events across the health, food, and cultural ecosystems.

Samta is known for incorporating expert opinions and medical insights into her health and wellness stories, ensuring each article maintains a balance of accuracy, depth, and creative presentation.

She can be reached at Samta.Pahuja@India.com or on LinkedIn Samta Pahuja

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