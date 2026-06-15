/MSBTE Summer Diploma result 2026 expected soon? Check date, time, and direct link to download scorecard

The Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) is expected to release the Summer Diploma Result 2026 very soon. Although the official date has not been confirmed yet, past trends suggest that students can expect their results by the third week of June. Once the result is declared, students will be able to check their scores online using their login credentials.
Every year, MSBTE declares the Summer Diploma results in June. As per past trends, the results were announced on June 29 in 2023 and 2024, while in 2025, they were declared earlier, on June 20.
Students can check their results on the official websites:
msbte.org
msbte.ac.in
1. Enrollment Number
2. Seat Number
Students need to keep their login credentials ready to avoid delays in the MSBTE Summer Diploma result 2026.
Follow these simple steps to check your result:
1. Visit the official website
2. Click on the “Summer 2026 Diploma Results” link on the homepage.
3. Enter your enrolment number or seat number.
4. Click on the submit button.
5. Your result will appear on the screen.
6. Download and print the scorecard for future reference.
Students who complete their diploma and wish to continue their studies must participate in the Centralised Admission Procedure (CAP) conducted by the State Common Entrance Test Cell.
During this process, students need to:
Register online
Complete document verification
Select their preferred colleges and courses
Passing your diploma isn't the finish line if you're planning to study further. The next step is the Centralised Admission Procedure CAP run by the State Common Entrance Test Cell. You'll need to register online, attend document verification, and then select your preferred colleges and courses during the selection rounds. Getting started on that process early is worth it.
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