Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Education
  • /MSBTE Summer Diploma Result 2026 out: Check how to download scorecard from result.msbte.ac.in

MSBTE Summer Diploma Result 2026 out: Check how to download scorecard from result.msbte.ac.in

MSBTE has declared the Summer Diploma Result 2026 on June 18, and students can now check their scorecards online through the official website. Candidates are advised to download their results and prepare for further admission processes, like CAP, if they plan to continue their studies.

Written BySamta Pahuja
Published: Jun 18, 2026, 04:44 PM IST|Updated: Jun 18, 2026, 04:44 PM IST
MSBTE Summer Diploma Result 2026 out: Check how to download scorecard from result.msbte.ac.in
Image Credit: MSBTE result 2026

About the Author

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja is a dynamic young journalist currently working on the Lifestyle Desk at Zee News English. As a Trainee Sub-Editor, she demonstrates a strong command of storytelling, coupled with a refined understanding of cultural trends, performances, and human-interest narratives.

She covers an extensive range of lifestyle segments, including Health, Travel, Food, Fashion, Fitness, and Art & Culture. Samta has interviewed celebrated personalities such as the musical duo Salim–Sulaiman and regularly reports from high-profile events across the health, food, and cultural ecosystems.

Samta is known for incorporating expert opinions and medical insights into her health and wellness stories, ensuring each article maintains a balance of accuracy, depth, and creative presentation.

She can be reached at Samta.Pahuja@India.com or on LinkedIn Samta Pahuja

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
MSBTE Summer Diploma Result 2026 out: Check how to download scorecard
MSBTE Result 20262 min ago
2
FIFA World Cup 20264 min ago
3
Anil Kumble6 min ago
4
Amarnath yatra security12 min ago
5
Daveigh Chase15 min ago