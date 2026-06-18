/MSBTE Summer Diploma Result 2026 out: Check how to download scorecard from result.msbte.ac.in

The Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education has released the MSBTE Summer Diploma Result 2026 today, June 18. Students who appeared for the exams can check their scores right now through the official website.
Results are available for students across Engineering, Pharmacy, Architecture, and other technical diploma programmes. If you sat for the summer exams, your scorecard is up.
Students can follow these simple steps to check their result:
Visit the official website - msbte.org or msbte.ac.in
Find the "Summer 2026 Diploma Results" link on the homepage
Enter your Enrollment Number or Seat Number
Click the submit button
Your result will be displayed on the screen
Download it. Print a copy. Keep it somewhere safe.
The scorecard covers everything you'll need going forward:
Your name, enrollment number, and seat number
Course name and semester
Subject-wise marks and total marks
Grade and result status
Passing status
Exam session details
The Centralised Admission Process (CAP) is the route forward. It involves online registration, document verification, and choosing your preferred colleges and courses. Keep your academic documents ready and check the official website regularly for admission-related updates.
Also worth doing: make several copies of your scorecard. You'll need it for admissions, job applications, and other official purposes down the line.
Have your enrollment number and seat number ready before you sit down to check. It saves time. And keep visiting the official site for updates on admissions, and the next steps will come through there first. Results day is a milestone, whatever yours says. If you've passed, this is the moment to move, whether that's higher education or stepping into the workforce. Either way, the scorecard in your hand is the starting point. Use it.
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