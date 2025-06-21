MSBTE Summer Diploma Results 2025 Declared At msbte.ac.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

MSBTE Summer Diploma Results 2025: The Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) has declared the Summer Diploma Results 2025 today, June 20. Students who appeared for the even semester examinations can check their results on the official website, msbte.ac.in. The Summer Diploma exams were held from May 2 to May 24, following practical exams conducted between April 18 and April 28. These exams are conducted annually for diploma students across Maharashtra.

Once students access their results online, they should carefully verify all the information provided on the scorecard. It will include the student's name, application number, date of birth, subject names, and the marks obtained. If any discrepancy is found, students must promptly contact MSBTE to have the errors corrected without delay.

MSBTE Summer Diploma Results 2025: Steps to download here

Step 1: Go to the official website — result.msbte.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link labeled ‘MSBTE Summer Diploma Result 2025’

Step 3: Enter your seat number or enrollment number in the given fields

Step 4: Click on the submit button

Step 5: Your result will be displayed — download and print it for future use.

The Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) is an autonomous body under the Maharashtra government responsible for regulating and improving technical diploma education across the state. It offers diploma programmes in a wide range of disciplines, including Civil, Mechanical, Computer, and Electrical Engineering, as well as Pharmacy, Fashion Technology, Food Technology, and Travel & Tourism.