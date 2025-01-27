MSBTE Winter Diploma Result 2024-25 Released At result.msbte.ac.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Apply Here

MSBTE Winter Diploma Result 2024-25: The Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) announced the Winter 2024 diploma results on Monday, January 27, 2025. Students who took the exam can view and download their results from the official website: result.msbte.ac.in. To access the results, students need to enter their enrollment or seat number along with the security captcha in the login section. The MSBTE Winter 2024 exams were held in December in two shifts. The MSBTE December exam was conducted for various programs, including Diploma in Architectural Assistantship, Automobile Engineering, Agriculture Engineering, Civil Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Computer Technology, Computer Engineering, and more.

MSBTE Winter Diploma Result 2024-25: Here’s how to check

Go to the official website: result.msbte.ac.in.

Click on the link for "Winter Diploma 2024 Result."

A login page will open.

Choose to log in using either your enrollment number or seat number.

Enter the selected number and the security captcha.

Submit the details to view your result.

Save and print the result page for future use.

MSBTE Winter Diploma Result 2024-25: Details mentioned on the scorecard

Student Name

Register Number

Name of Course

Total Marks

Marks Obtained

Course/Subject Code

Course/Subject Name

Result Status

Maximum Marks

Result Date

MSBTE provides students the option to apply for result re-evaluation, with the revised results usually released within a month. Students who fail in one or more subjects can submit a Back Paper Form to retake the exams and improve their scores. Once the process is complete, students receive a semester mark sheet as the official record of their MSBTE Diploma Result.