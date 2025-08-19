Mumbai Rains Force School Holidays, University Exam Rescheduling; City Waterlogged

Mumbai Rains: All schools and colleges in Mumbai will remain closed today, August 19, as the city continues to experience heavy rainfall. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert, prompting authorities to take precautionary measures. Mumbai University has also announced the postponement of all examinations scheduled for August 19. The exams will now be conducted on August 23, 2025, at the same timings and centres as earlier planned.

In an official notice, the University stated that the decision was taken to ensure the safety of students, many of whom would have faced difficulties commuting long distances in the heavy rains. The postponed exams include both undergraduate and postgraduate courses such as MA (Communication Journalism, Public Relations, Television Studies, Electronic Media, Film Studies), M.P.Ed., B.P.Ed., B.Pharm., M.Pharm., M.Ed., M.Com. (E-commerce), M.A. (CDOE), B.E. (Computer Science & Design, Automation and Robotics), among others.

Waterlogging in several other areas of city

Several areas of Mumbai witnessed extremely heavy rainfall from Monday night to early Tuesday morning. Vikhroli recorded the highest at 194.5 mm, followed by Santacruz with 185 mm, Juhu with 173.5 mm, Byculla with 167 mm, Bandra with 157 mm, Colaba with 79.8 mm, and Mahalaxmi with 71.9 mm.

IMD issued red alerts in THESE areas

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Mumbai and nearby coastal districts like Raigad, Ratnagiri, Satara, Kolhapur, and Pune, warning of very heavy rainfall and possible disruption. In Mumbai, heavy rains have led to severe waterlogging and traffic jams on key roads to the airport, causing delays in both arrivals and departures.

Flights affected due to heavy downpour

Thousands of passengers have been affected, and airlines have advised travellers to leave early for the airport to avoid missing flights. They have also requested passengers to check flight updates on official websites or mobile apps. Airlines assured that staff are working at the airport to reduce delays and help passengers.