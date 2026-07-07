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Mumbai school holiday (7 July, 2026): BMC extends closure of schools and colleges due to rainfall; Check latest updates

Mumbai school holiday (7 July, 2026): Amid severe rainfall in Maharashtra, several schools and colleges have extended the holiday to ensure the safety of students. For complete details, check the article below.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jul 07, 2026, 10:15 AM IST|Updated: Jul 07, 2026, 10:19 AM IST
Mumbai school holiday (7 July, 2026): BMC extends closure of schools and colleges due to rainfall; Check latest updates

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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