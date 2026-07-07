/Mumbai school holiday (7 July, 2026): BMC extends closure of schools and colleges due to rainfall; Check latest updates

Mumbai school holiday (7 July, 2026): The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has extended the closure of all schools and colleges across Mumbai today as the city continues to witness heavy rainfall.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for the region.
The precautionary measure has been taken to ensure the safety of students amid persistent rain, waterlogging, and disruptions to transport services.
As per the latest notification, the holiday applies to all government, private, municipal, aided, and unaided schools and colleges within the BMC limits.
However, government and private offices remain open, though authorities have advised employers to allow employees to work from home wherever possible due to difficult commuting conditions.
The decision comes after continuous heavy rainfall over the past two days caused severe waterlogging, disruption of suburban train services, flight delays, and traffic congestion across several parts of Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).
The IMD has warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by gusty winds, prompting civic authorities to extend the school holiday as a precaution.
The BMC has urged residents to remain indoors unless travel is absolutely necessary and to avoid low-lying areas that are prone to flooding.
Also Read: School Holiday Today (July 7, 2026)
According to the BMC's announcement, the closure includes:
Degree colleges and other educational institutions under the BMC's jurisdiction
Students are advised to follow updates issued by their respective institutions regarding examinations, assignments, and rescheduled classes.
The India Meteorological Department has issued an Orange Alert for Mumbai, forecasting continued heavy rainfall with strong winds.
While rainfall intensity eased briefly, weather officials have indicated that showers are likely to continue over the next 24 hours, with isolated areas expected to receive very heavy rainfall.
Neighbouring districts, including Thane, Palghar, and Raigad, continue to remain under heightened weather alerts due to the active monsoon system affecting Maharashtra.
Heavy rainfall has disrupted normal life across Mumbai. Local train services on parts of the suburban network have experienced delays, while road traffic has been affected by waterlogging at several locations.
Flight operations have also witnessed delays and diversions because of adverse weather conditions.
Authorities have deployed emergency teams to clear waterlogged roads, remove fallen trees, and restore normal services.
While offices have not been officially closed, the Maharashtra government has advised organisations to allow employees to work from home wherever feasible to reduce congestion on roads and public transport during the ongoing spell of heavy rain.
Students and parents are advised to:
Authorities have stated that further decisions regarding school operations will depend on the prevailing weather conditions and IMD forecasts.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.