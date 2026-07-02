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Mumbai University cancels exams in Palghar and Panvel amid heavy rains

The move follows a broader shutdown of educational institutions in the region. 

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jul 02, 2026, 04:38 PM IST|Updated: Jul 02, 2026, 04:38 PM IST
Mumbai University cancels exams in Palghar and Panvel amid heavy rains

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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