/Mumbai University cancels exams in Palghar and Panvel amid heavy rains

The University of Mumbai has called off all examinations scheduled for July 2, 2026, in colleges falling under Palghar district and the Panvel Municipal Corporation area, as incessant rainfall continues to batter parts of Maharashtra.
An official notice from the university's Board of Examinations and Evaluation, issued on July 1, confirmed the cancellation and stated that revised dates for the affected exams will be announced on the university's official website.
The move follows a broader shutdown of educational institutions in the region.
District authorities ordered schools and colleges in Palghar, Panvel, Uran, and several talukas of Raigad, including Alibag, Shrivardhan, Mhasla, Tala, and Poladpur to remain shut as a precaution, citing IMD warnings and disaster-management guidelines.
Even with classes suspended, school staff has been asked to stay available for disaster-management duties as directed by local authorities.
The India Meteorological Department has placed a Red Alert on Palghar, warning of extremely heavy rainfall in isolated pockets, while Mumbai and Thane are under an Orange Alert.
The BMC reported that several areas logged more than 200 mm of rainfall in just 24 hours, with the eastern suburbs recording the highest average at 189 mm. Some individual stations, including Santacruz and Bhandup, crossed 230 mm.
The relentless downpour has caused widespread waterlogging across low-lying pockets of the city, from Andheri and Bandra to Vikhroli and Mulund, slowing road and rail traffic through the morning rush.
A few flights were briefly diverted before returning to Mumbai.
Despite the intensity of the rain, Palghar's disaster-management officials said no major accidents or casualties had been reported so far, though monitoring continues as more heavy showers are forecast through the week.
Students awaiting the postponed exams are advised to keep checking the University of Mumbai's official website for updated dates.
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