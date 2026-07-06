/Mumbai University postpones all July 6 exams as IMD issues orange alert

Mumbai University exam postponed: The University of Mumbai has postponed all examinations scheduled for Monday, July 6, after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert warning of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, accompanied by gusty winds, across Mumbai and its surrounding areas.
In a circular issued by the university's Examination and Evaluation Board on Sunday, officials said the decision was taken keeping the safety and well-being of students in mind, given the adverse weather conditions.
Examinations for several courses, including LLM and M.Sc., were among those scheduled for the day.
The university has said a revised examination schedule will be announced shortly on its official website, and has advised students to keep checking for updates.
The move comes as Mumbai has been battered by incessant rain over the past several days, with multiple areas witnessing severe waterlogging and disruption to daily life.
Earlier, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had declared a holiday for all government, private, and civic body-run schools and colleges in the city, citing the same IMD alert.
The BMC clarified that government and private offices would continue to function as usual, while urging citizens to step out only if necessary.
The civic body also reported 142 incidents of trees or branches falling across Mumbai amid gusty winds of 72 to 75 kilometres per hour, accompanying the heavy rainfall.
Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide has directed the entire civic administration to remain on high alert through the day, in view of the IMD's forecast of continued heavy rain.
The disruption isn't limited to Mumbai city. Thane district and Navi Mumbai have also ordered closures.
Thane's district collector announced that anganwadis, balwadis, and primary and secondary schools would remain shut, while the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation shut all schools as a precaution, with the mayor and municipal commissioner appealing to residents to avoid unnecessary travel.
For students awaiting the University of Mumbai's rescheduled exam dates, officials have reiterated that updates will be posted on the university's website as soon as the revised schedule is finalised, once weather conditions are reassessed.
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