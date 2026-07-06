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Mumbai University postpones all July 6 exams as IMD issues orange alert

Mumbai University exam postponed: The university has said a revised examination schedule will be announced shortly on its official website, and has advised students to keep checking for updates.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jul 06, 2026, 12:07 PM IST|Updated: Jul 06, 2026, 12:16 PM IST
Mumbai University postpones all July 6 exams as IMD issues orange alert

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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