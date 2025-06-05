Mumbai University UG Admission 2025: MU Thirst Merit List To Be OUT TODAY At mu.ac.in- Steps To Download Here

Mumbai University UG Third Merit List 2025: The University of Mumbai (MU) will announce the third merit list for Undergraduate (UG) admission for the session 2025-26 today, i.e. 5th June, 2025. All the students who have successfully passed the class 12th examination and have registered themselves for the university admissions will be able to check the lists through the official website, mu.ac.in or muugadmission.samarth.edu.in at 7 PM.

The first two lists have already been released earlier, first list was released on 27th May, 2025 and the second list was released on 31st May, 2025 and candidates who were not allotted any college in the first two lists have chances to get their name in the third list today. Candidates must know that they will have to complete their document verification between 6th June to 10th June, 2025 and pay the seat acceptance fees with required documents to confirm their admission in Mumbai University.

Mumbai University UG Third Merit List 2025: Steps to Check

Step 1: Go to the official MU website- mu.ac.in or muugadmission.samarth.edu.in.

Step 2: You will find the link of Mumbai University UG Admission’s Third list on the homepage, open it.

Step 3: A new page will be opened on your screen to login.

Step 4: Enter your login credentials which you created at the time of the registration correctly.

Step 5: After logging in, the merit list will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Check the list and download it for future reference.

Mumbai University UG Third Merit List 2025: What DocumentsAre Required?

To confirm the admission in the Mumbai University, students will have to get theri documents verified with the given deadline, documents that are required are, hard copy of pre-enrollment form, candidate’s class 12th official result, at least four passport size photos, self attested copy of their class 10th result and passing certificate along with migration certificate. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.