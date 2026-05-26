Mumbai University UG Admission 2026: First merit list out; Here’s what you need to do next

The University of Mumbai has released the first merit list for UG admissions 2026. They released the list for the academic session 2026–27, and students who applied for undergraduate courses can now check their selection status online.

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What courses are covered?

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The first merit list covers undergraduate programmes across affiliated and autonomous colleges of Mumbai University, including BA, BCom, BSc, and more. Check your status at mu.ac.in or on the specific college website you applied to.

How to check the merit list

Here's what to do:-

1. Go to the official Mumbai University website

2. Open the UG admission portal

3. Click on the First Merit List 2026 link

4. Select your college and course

5. Enter login details

6. View your result on screen

7. Download and save a copy

Students whose names appear in the first merit list have a tight window to act. The admission process is document verification and fee payment must be completed between May 27 and May 29. Miss that window, and you risk losing your seat.

Admissions are based on Class 12 marks. Mumbai University calculates merit using the best five subjects, so that's the benchmark used for cut-offs and list preparation.

What comes after the first merit list?

Not on the first list? Don't panic. More rounds are coming:

Second Merit List: May 30

Third Merit List: June 4

Classes Begin: June 13, 2026

Each round releases seats that weren't confirmed in the previous one, so there's still a real chance even if the first list didn't go your way.

Registration deadline was extended

Mumbai University had earlier extended the UG admission registration deadline to May 23. The entire process runs through a centralised online portal, one platform, multiple colleges and courses. That makes it significantly easier to manage applications across different options simultaneously.

Also Read: DHSE Kerala Plus Two result 2026: When and where to check class 12 scorecard

PG admissions are running simultaneously

Undergraduate isn't the only process underway. Postgraduate admissions are also open, covering one-year diploma courses, two-year PG programmes, fourth-year honours, and honours with research programmes. The PG application window opened on May 9 and runs until May 30, 2026 at 11:59 PM. If that's relevant to you, don't let that deadline sneak up.

The Mumbai University admission cycle is now firmly in motion. Check your merit list status, complete the required formalities within the given dates, and keep an eye on the next rounds if needed. Deadlines here are real missing them has consequences. Stay on top of it.