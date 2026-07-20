/‘My score changed thrice’; Kanpur NEET aspirant protests at Jantar Mantar, demands answer from NTA

A NEET-UG 2026 aspirant from Kanpur, Arya Singh, has staged a protest at Jantar Mantar, Delhi, alongside her father. The student has alleged that her score was altered multiple times by the National Testing Agency (NTA) within hours of the result declaration.
According to the NEET aspirant, the trouble began when the NTA uploaded scanned OMR sheets to its portal on July 13.
She claimed to have spotted an error in the sequence of questions on her sheet and calculated her own score based on her responses to be 609.
After she raised a complaint on the NTA portal, the agency reportedly corrected the sequencing error and issued her an updated OMR sheet, which she said also reflected a score of 609.
However, when NTA UG results were declared on July 16, Singh said her score had changed again, this time dropping sharply. With reports of the figure fluctuating dramatically within a span of about two hours before settling at a much lower mark than what she had calculated.
Frustrated by what she describes as repeated, unexplained changes to her score, Singh travelled to Delhi and began a protest at Jantar Mantar, demanding clarity from the NTA on how her marks were computed and why they shifted multiple times after she had already flagged and had one error corrected.
Her protest adds to a string of complaints from NEET-UG 2026 candidates in recent days over alleged score discrepancies, several of which the NTA has attributed to fake or AI-manipulated OMR sheets submitted by complainants.
The agency has yet to respond specifically to Singh's case.
The demonstration comes amid an ongoing, broader protest movement at Jantar Mantar led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and joined by several student organisations, which has been demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over this year's NEET paper leak and subsequent examination irregularities.
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