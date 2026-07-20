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‘My score changed thrice’; Kanpur NEET aspirant protests at Jantar Mantar, demands answer from NTA

With reports of the figure fluctuating dramatically within a span of about two hours before settling at a much lower mark than what she had calculated.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jul 20, 2026, 09:59 AM IST|Updated: Jul 20, 2026, 09:59 AM IST
‘My score changed thrice’; Kanpur NEET aspirant protests at Jantar Mantar, demands answer from NTA

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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