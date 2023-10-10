NABARD Grade A 2023 Admit Card Released At nabard.org- Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

NABARD Grade A Admit Card 2023: The National Bank For Agriculture and Rural Development, NABARD, has issued the admit card for the Grade 'A' Assistant Manager Exam, which will be held on October 9, 2023. Candidates who have registered for the exam can access their admission cards via the official website, nabard.org.By entering their registration number and password, candidates can download their admit card. Aspirants can download the call letter until October 16, 2023, however it is recommended that they do it as soon as possible to avoid a last-minute rush.

The NABARD Grade A Prelims Exam 2023 will be held on October 16, 2023, according to the official notification. The exam will be given in both English and Hindi.

NABARD Grade A 2023 Admit Card - How to download

1. Visit the official website - nabard.org

2. On the homepage, click on the option 'Career Notices'

3. Then select the link to download the Grade A Admit Card 2023

4. Enter your registration number and password

5. The admit card will be displayed

6. Download and take a printout of the same for future use

The exam will be held online and will be worth 200 points. Test of Reasoning, English Language, Computer Knowledge, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, Decision Making, Economic & Social Issues (with a focus on rural India), and Agriculture & Rural Development (with a focus on rural India) will be included in the syllabus.

Test of Reasoning, English Language, Computer Knowledge, Quantitative Aptitude, and Decision Making are included in the qualifying phase, while the merit section comprises General Awareness, Economic & Social Issues, and Agriculture and rural Development (with a focus on rural India).