NABARD Prelims Result 2023 To Be Released On This Date At nabard.org- Check Steps To Download Here

NABARD Result 2023: The Grade A Prelims Result will be released soon by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD). The results are scheduled to be announced in the second week of November 2023, according to reports, but the authorities have not yet provided an official date. When it is available, candidates can download it from the official website -nabard.org.

Candidates who took the preliminary exam must pass in order to be considered for the main exam. When the preliminary exam results are released, candidates must enter their roll number and date of birth to download.

NABARD Result 2023: Steps to check here

Visit the official website of Nabard - nabard.org Click on the notice published on the homepage Click on the NABARD Grade A Prelims Results 2023 Now login with your registration number and password Click on the login button The result will open on the screen Download and save the PDF for future reference

The exam was held online on October 16, 2023, in two shifts - morning and afternoon - for a total of 200 points.

Test of Reasoning, English Language, Computer Knowledge, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, Decision Making, Economic and Social Issues (with a focus on rural India), and Agriculture & Rural Development (with a focus on rural India) are all part of the NABARD Grade A prelims syllabus.