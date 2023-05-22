Nagaland Board Result 2023: NBSE Class 10th, 12th Result To Be Declared On THIS DATE At nbsenl.edu.in- Check Time, Steps To Download Scorecard Here

Nagaland Board Result 2023: The official result date for the Class 10 High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) and Class 12 Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) 2023 has been announced by the Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE). According to the most recent information, the NBSE Class 10 and 12 results will be released on Wednesday, May 24. Students will be able to check and download their NBSE HSLC and HSSLC results once they are released at nbsenl.edu.in and indiaresults.com.

The NBSE HSLC and HSSLC results will also be available on third-party websites such as exametc.com and indiaresults.com. Students can also check their results on a few mobile result apps available from the Google Play store.

“The provisional result of the HSLC and HSSLC examinations 2023 conducted by the NBSE shall be declared in the afternoon of 24th May 2023,” reads the official notice.

Nagaland Board Result 2023: Here's how to check

Step 1: Visit the official website of NBSE at nbsenl.edu.in.

Step 2: Look for and click the ‘Nagaland HSLC Board Results 2023’ or ‘Nagaland HSSLC Board Results 2023’ links on the home page.

Step 3: In the new window, enter the required credentials and click submit.

Step 4: The NBSE Class 10 and 12 results will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the result and take a hard copy of the NBSE Board Exam Result 2023 for future records.

The Nagaland Board will distribute the documents to the Centre Superintendents from May 29 to May 30. The Centre Superintendent will then collect and deliver it to the schools inside their center. If a Centre Superintendent cannot come to pick up the documents, they may authorize another Centre Superintendent to do so on their behalf.