Nagaland Board Result 2025: Class 10th, 12th Result To Be OUT On THIS Date At nbse.nic.in- Steps To Check Scorecard Here

Nagaland Board Result 2025: The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) has officially announced the result date for the 2025 HSLC (Class 10) and HSSLC (Class 12) exams. The results will be declared on April 25 in the afternoon. Students can check their results on the official websites, i.e. nbse.nic.in or nbsenl.edu.in, by entering their roll number and date of birth. Students who are not satisfied with their results can apply for re-totaling or request a copy of their answer sheet. NBSE will share registration details after the results are declared on Friday.

Students who took the board exams can check and download their NBSE HSLC and HSSLC mark sheets from the official website — nbsenl.edu.in — on April 25 in the afternoon. However, the board has not given a specific time for the announcement of the Nagaland Board 2025 results.

Nagaland Board Result 2025: Here’s how to check marks memo

Step 1: Go to the official NBSE website at nbsenl.edu.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, find and click on the “Results” section.

Step 3: Select the link for “NBSE Class 10 or Class 12 Results.”

Step 4: Enter your login details and click submit.

Step 5: Your Class 10 or 12 result will appear on the screen. Download and print a copy for future reference.

Nagaland Board result 2025: Passing certificates

The board will provide provisional result gazettes, along with mark sheets and pass certificates, to all registered schools. Class 12 students can also download their Migration Certificates from the NBSE website. These documents will be given to Centre Superintendents between May 2 and May 6.

Students who are not satisfied with their results can apply for re-evaluation by registering on the board’s website. Those who do not meet the minimum passing marks can appear for supplementary exams. The dates for these exams will be shared soon after the final results are declared.

Nagaland Board Result 2025: Past year trends

The Nagaland Class 10 board exams were held from February 13 to 23, 2024, from 9 am to 12 noon. For Class 12, students were grouped into three streams—14,167 in Arts, 949 in Commerce, and 2,521 in Science. In total, over 60,000 students appeared for the Class 10 and 12 exams across 68 centres.