Nagaland Board Result 2025: NBSE Class 10, 12 Results To Be Declared Tomorrow At nbsenl.edu.in- Check Details Here

Nagaland Board Result 2025: The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) has officially announced the date and time of the Nagaland Board Result of class 10th and 12th. In the official notice the board has mentioned that the result will be released on 25th April, 2025, Friday in the afternoon. However, the board has not mentioned the exact time for the release of the result.

Once released, all the students who have appeared for the Nagaland class 10th and 12th examination will be able to check their results from the official NBSE website, i.e. nbsenl.edu.in. This year, the NBSE HSLC examination took place from 12th February, 2025 to 24th February, 2025 and the HSSLC examination took place from 11th February, 2025 to 7th March, 2025.

Nagaland Board Result 2025: Steps To Apply

Step 1- Go to the official NBSE website- nbsenl.edu.in.

Step 2- On the homepage, find the section of “Results” and open it.

Step 3- Find the link of “NBSE Class 10 or Class 12 Results 2025” or “HSLC/ HSSLC Result 2025”.

Step 4- Enter the required credentials of yours like roll number and date of birth and submit it.

Step 5- After submission, your result will appear on the screen.

Step 6- Check your scores and download the page.

Step 7- Print out your results for future reference.

Last year, the Nagaland result was released on 26th April, 2024 and the examination was held from 12th February to 6th March, 2024 for class 12th and from 13th February to 23rd February, 2024 for class 10th. Additionally, the overall pass percentage for class NBSE class 12th 2024 stood at 82.91 percent and the overall pass percentage of class 10th 2024 stood at 71.87 percent. Students who are not satisfied with their results can apply for re-evaluation by registering on the board’s website. Those who do not meet the minimum passing marks can appear for supplementary exams. The dates for these exams will be shared soon after the final results are declared. All the students are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.