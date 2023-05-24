Nagaland HSLC, HSSLC Result 2023: NBSE Class 10th, 12th Result Declared At nbsenl.edu.in- Direct Link, Steps To Download Scorecard Here

Nagaland Board Result 2023: Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) declared the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) today. The NBSE has also provided other websites where students can access the NBSE HSLC and HSSLC results 2023. Students can check Nagaland Board Class 10 and 12 results, with their roll number as shown on their admit card at nbsenl.edu.in. Last year, 30,327 students took the NBSE HSLC exam, with 64.69% passing. While 17,117 students registered for the NBSE HSSLC, 76.27% passed.

Nagaland Board Result 2023: Direct Link To Check Scorecard

Nagaland Board Result 2023: Here's how to download scorecards

Visit the NBSE official website: nbsenl.edu.in or links given above.

Click on the links of NBSE HSLC and HSSLC Nagaland board result 2023, on the homepage.

Click on the NBSE result 2023 10th, 12th result link.

Enter the student's roll number or name.

If the NBSE roll number is entered, then Nagaland board result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

If a student want to check NBSE results using name, a list of students with the same name will be displayed.

Check the other personal details mentioned and click on the “Get results” button.

NBSE Result 2023 for HSLC or HSSLC whichever the student searched for will be displayed.

Download the provisional mark sheet and save it for future reference.

Nagaland Board held Class 12th Exams beginning March 9, 2023 and ending March 31, 2023. From March 10 to March 22, 2023, the NBSE 10th Exams were held. The results will be made public today.