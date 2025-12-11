Nainital Bank Recruitment 2025-26: Applications Window Opens Tomorrow At nainitalbank.bank.in- Check Direct Link To Apply Here
Nainital Bank Recruitment 2025-26: The National Bank Limited has officially released the notification regarding the recruitment for the 2025-2026 cycle at nainitalbank.bank.in. Scroll down to check more details.
Trending Photos
Nainital Bank Recruitment 2025-26: The National Bank Limited has officially released the notification regarding the recruitment for the 2025-2026 cycle. All the candidates who are interested and eligible to apply will be able to do it through the official website, i.e. nainitalbank.bank.in. The recruitment will begin on 12th December, 2025 and it will close on 1st January, 2026.
The exam will take place on 18th January, 2026. The aim of this recruitment drive is to fill 185 vacancies, which include the roles of clerical, probationary officers, and specialist officer cadres.
Nainital Bank Recruitment 2025-26: Vacancy Details
- Customer Service Associate (CSA), Scale I: 71 vacancies
- Probationary Officer (PO), Scale I: 40 vacancies
- Risk Officer, Scale I: 1 vacancy
- Chartered Accountant (CA), Scale I: 1 vacancy
- Information Technology Officer (IT Officer), Scale I: 15 vacancies
- Law Officer, Scale I: 2 vacancies
- Credit Officer, Scale I: 10 vacancies
- Agricultural Field Officer, Scale I: 10 vacancies
- HR Officer, Scale I: 4 vacancies
- Manager- IT, Scale II: 15 vacancies
- Manager- CA, Scale II: 5 vacancies
- Manager- Law, Scale II: 2 vacancies
- Manager- Risk, Scale II: 2 vacancies
- Manager- Security Officer, Scale II: 2 vacancies
Nainital Bank Recruitment 2025-26; Check Direct Link To Apply
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Live Tv