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Nalgonda murder case: How a single word 'babu' cracked the killing of a Telangana school principal

According to investigators, they had scouted her house and worked out the plan roughly five days in advance, even searching online for ways to kill someone without leaving clues.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Aug 20, 2026, 12:39 PM IST|Updated: Aug 20, 2026, 12:41 PM IST
Nalgonda murder case: How a single word 'babu' cracked the killing of a Telangana school principal
Image Credit: Representative Image (AI)

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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Nalgonda murder case: How a single word 'babu' cracked the killing of a Telangana school principal
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