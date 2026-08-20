/Nalgonda murder case: How a single word 'babu' cracked the killing of a Telangana school principal

More than a week after school principal Kallu Roopa Reddy was found stabbed 27 times inside her own home, Telangana police have arrested two of her own students both Class 10 boys, aged 16 in connection with her murder, in a case that investigators say was ultimately broken open by a single word she uttered in her final moments.
Roopa Reddy, 49-50, was the director and principal of Nagarjuna Public School (also referred to in some reports as Kakateeya Grammar Concept School) in Kondamallepally, a mandal headquarters in Nalgonda district.
She lived in the family's house in JB Colony, while her husband, Rajender Reddy, and their son Abhinav an engineering student stayed in Hyderabad, where she would join them during holidays.
Earlier this month, the family had travelled together to Chirala beach in Andhra Pradesh, returning to Hyderabad on August 7. With three consecutive days off from school, Roopa Reddy travelled back alone to Kondamallepally by bus on August 11, while her husband stayed back in Hyderabad for work.
The next morning, when Rajender Reddy could not reach her by phone, he went to the JB Colony house around 8:30 am and found her lying in a pool of blood near the pooja room, with stab wounds on her abdomen and left hand.
Her son Abhinav arrived shortly after and filed a police complaint.
Police say the two accused, both students in Class 10 at the school, staying in the same hostel room, had planned to rob Roopa Reddy, assuming she would be holding cash at home since it was the time of year when school fees are collected.
According to investigators, they had scouted her house and worked out the plan roughly five days in advance, even searching online for ways to kill someone without leaving clues, and studying the layout of CCTV cameras to avoid detection.
But the plan unravelled the moment Roopa Reddy recognised one of the boys, despite him wearing a face mask.
While on a phone call with a relative, she was heard uttering the word "Babu" just before the attack, a small verbal cue that later gave police the lead they needed to crack the case. She was stabbed 27 times and killed after the accused broke into her home; the pair then fled with cash reports vary between roughly ₹1.5 lakh and over ₹2 lakh and a cellphone.
Nalgonda Superintendent of Police Sharath Chandra Pawar said the investigation involved roughly five teams comprising 40 police personnel, who examined footage from about 70 CCTV cameras in the area and questioned more than 80 suspects, alongside forensic evidence, fingerprint analysis and a dog squad. CCTV footage reportedly showed a man in a red hoodie entering the house around the time of the murder.
The breakthrough came when investigators, working from the "Babu" clue and CCTV trails, zeroed in on the two hostel-mates. Blood-stained currency notes recovered from the students, along with the phone taken from the house, helped corroborate their involvement.
Police recovered roughly ₹1.6 lakh in cash, some of it blood-stained, and traced how the boys had spent part of the stolen money at various places.
Investigators say one of the two accused identified in police records as a Juvenile in Conflict with Law (JCL-1) had a personal grudge against Roopa Reddy.
He had reportedly been removed from the school hostel and turned into a day scholar after money was found in his school bag, and was also known to have a history of alcohol consumption.
During the attack, the second student (JCL-2) is said to have kept watch near a water tank close to the house while the first entered and carried out the killing.
Both boys, being minors, will be dealt with under juvenile justice procedures rather than the ordinary criminal process.
A case has been registered by Kondamallepally police, and the investigation into the full extent of the planning and any additional individuals who may have been involved is understood to be continuing, with a third person also reported to have been taken into custody in connection with the case.
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