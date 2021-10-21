NAT 2021 admit cards released, check how to download at nat.nta.ac.in

New Delhi: The admit cards for National Aptitude Test (NAT) 2021 have been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates can download the admit card on the official website at nat.nta.ac.in.

NAT 2021 will be conducted on October 23 and 24 in online mode. To access the admit card, candidates will have to enter their application form number and date of birth.

NAT 2021: How to download

1. Visit the official website at nat.nta.ac.in

2. Click on 'NAT 2021 Admit Card' on the homepage

3. Enter the required log in credentials

4. NAT 2021 Admit Card will appear on the screen

5. Download and take a printout for future reference

It is to be noted that the NAT Admit Cards will not be sent to candidates by post.

Candidates can check the NAT 2021 schedule in the notification issued by NTA along with the release of admit cards. It is advised that candidates must read the instructions given on the admit cards carefully. In case of any admit card-related query, candidates can contact NTA at nat@nta.ac.in or its Help Desk.

The NTA will apprise the candidates about the procedure for taking the online exam on their respective email ids.

