NATA ADMIT CARD 2023

NATA Phase 3 Admit Card 2023 Released At nata.in- Direct Link To Download Here

NATA Phase 3 Admit Card 2023: Candidates who have successfully registered for the exam can download the admit card from the official website - nata.in, scroll down for direct link and other details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 06, 2023, 07:15 AM IST|Source: Bureau

NATA Phase 3 Admit Card 2023 Released At nata.in- Direct Link To Download Here

NATA Admit Card 2023: The Council of Architecture, COA, has released the NATA Phase 3 admit card 2023  July 5, 2023. Candidates who have successfully registered for the exam can access their hall ticket at nata.in. The NATA exam will be administered in three phases, with the first and second exams already completed. The NATA 2023 admission card is now available for the third test, which will take place on July 9, 2023.

NATA Admit Card 2023: Steps to download here

1. Visit the official website-nata.in
2. On the appeared homepage, click on the NATA admit card link
3. A new login page would open
4. Enter your application number and date of birth
5. Submit details and access the admit card
6. Check and download the same
7. Take a print out for the future references

NATA Admit Card 2023; direct link here

The NATA Phase 3 Exam will be held on July 9, 2023, in two sessions: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2.30 p.m. to 5.30 p.m.

 

 

