NATA Phase 4 Answer Key 2023 Released At nata.in- Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

NATA Phase 4 Answer Key 2023: The answer key for NATA Phase 4 was issued on September 17, 2023, by the Council of Architecture. Candidates who took the exam can access the answer key at nata.in, the official website. The exam took place on September 17th. The NATA aptitude test, according to the schedule, consists of questions of the Multiple-Choice type (MCQ), Multiple Select type (MSQ), Preferential Choice type (PCQ), Numerical Answer type (NAQ), and Match the following type (MFQ).

NATA Phase 4 Answer Key 2023: Here’s how to download

1. Visit the official website - nata.in

2. Click on the link "NATA 2023 Exam 4 Answer Key"

3. The answer key link will open on the screen

4. Enter your login credentials and the answer key will be displayed

5. Go through the answer key and download the same

6. Keep a printout of the answer key for future reference

The exam was held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and consisted of 125 questions with a total of 200 points. NATA Paper questions are worth one, two, or three points, and 125 questions must be solved in 180 minutes. Initially, NATA announced three phases of the exam. However, it decided earlier this month to hold phase 4 for candidates. According to rumours, the NATA Phase 4 results will be announced on September 27, 2023.