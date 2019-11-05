National Defence Academy, Naval Academy examination result declared, 447 candidates qualify; Ripunjay Naithani, Deep Yagnesh Dave, Nitin Prabhakar top 3

NEW DELHI: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the final results of the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) examination (I) 2019. Candidates who have appeared for the recruitment process can check their result through the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

A total of 447 candidates have qualified for admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of National Defence Academy for the 143rd course and Naval Academy for the 105th Indian Naval Academy course (INAC) commencing from January 2, 2020.

“The following is the list, in order of merit of 447 candidates, who have qualified on the basis of the results of the Written Examination held by the Union Public Service Commission on 21st April, 2019 and the subsequent Interviews held by the Services Selection Board, of the Ministry of Defence for admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of National Defence Academy for the 143rd Course and Naval Academy for the 105th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) commencing from 2nd January 2020,” read the official notification.

As per the result notice, the medical examination has not been taken into account while preparing the lists. As of now, UPSC has only uploaded the final result at its official website and marks of the candidates will be available on the website after 15 days from the date of declaration of final results.

Here is the compiled list of the candidates who have qualified for the admissions:

​

You can also check the result on the website upsc.gov.in.

Step 1: Visit the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on UPSC NDA/NA 1 Final Result 2019 link available on the home page.

Step 3: A new PDF file will open where candidates can check their result.

Step 4: Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The written examination was conducted on April 21, 2019, and the interview was conducted soon after that.