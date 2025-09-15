National Engineer’s Day 2025: Can Engineers Stay Relevant In The Age Of AI?

National Engineers Day 2025: Engineering has always been about solving problems and building the future from bridges and dams to satellites and smartphones. But today, with Artificial Intelligence (AI) transforming industries at lightning speed, the role of engineers is also changing. While the fundamentals of engineering remain timeless, the skills required to thrive in this new era are evolving.

Why Engineers Can’t Ignore AI

AI is no longer just a buzzword. It’s helping design smarter systems, optimise processes, and even perform tasks like coding or testing faster than ever before. As Amaresh Ojha, CEO of Trovex.ai says, “Many routine tasks like coding, testing, optimisation are now being accelerated by machines. The real value for engineers lies in how we frame problems, define constraints, and apply judgment.”

This means that while AI can handle repetitive or data-heavy tasks, engineers must focus on skills that machines cannot replicate: creativity, problem framing, ethical decision-making, and the human ability to connect the dots in uncertain situations.

The Human Touch in a Tech-Driven World

Despite AI’s ability to crunch data and simulate outcomes, it cannot replace the human connection. “With the advent of AI, there is a need for engineers to learn and develop skills that cannot be automated… technology should empower people to make informed decisions and forge deeper connections”, says Abhinav Rao K, CEO of ParentVerse.

This highlights a very important truth which we often overlook that engineering is not just about numbers and machines. It is about people. Whether designing a bridge, a medical device, or an AI-powered app, engineers must ensure that technology serves human needs in meaningful ways. The whole purpose of engineering is to build and innovate something for humans. And AI may be able to do everything but not have the feelings of a human.

The Future: Co-Creating with AI

“AI won’t replace engineers; it will empower those who know how to collaborate with it”, says Jasmeh Kaur founder of Girls on the Grid. Those who learn to collaborate with AI will be able to design better, faster, and more impactful solutions. What will set us apart is not competing with AI, but co-creating with it. AI is made by humans and for humans.

The future of engineering will be shaped by professionals who combine technical excellence with creativity, empathy, and lifelong learning. Engineers who embrace this shift won’t just survive in the AI era, they will lead it.

New Skillsets for Engineers

To stay relevant in the AI era, engineers need more than just strong technical knowledge. They must build AI literacy and data fluency, learning how AI works and how to use data in meaningful ways. Equally important are creativity and adaptability, the ability to look beyond standard solutions and approach problems with fresh perspectives. Modern engineering also demands interdisciplinary thinking and working closely with designers, business leaders, educators, and experts from other fields to create well-rounded solutions. And finally, engineers must uphold ethical responsibility, ensuring that technology remains fair, safe, and sustainable.

In the end, the rise of AI doesn’t mean the end of engineering as we know it, it simply means a new chapter. Just as past generations of engineers adapted to electricity, computers, and the internet, today’s engineers must embrace AI as a powerful partner. The real opportunity lies in blending human creativity, empathy, and judgment with the speed and precision of machines. If engineers can carry forward this balance, they won’t just stay relevant in the AI era, they'll be the ones shaping a smarter, more sustainable, and more human future.

