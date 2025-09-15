National Engineer’s Day 2025: Honouring Sir M. Visvesvaraya’s Legacy- History, Significance And Theme Of Day

Engineer’s Day 2025: National Engineer’s Day is celebrated on 15th September in India every year to honour the legacy of Bharat Ratna Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya, one of the nation’s most brilliant engineering minds. 15th September marks his birth anniversary and serves as a reminder of his extraordinary contributions to engineering, innovation, and nation-building. It is a day of knowledge and innovations.

Who is Sir Visvesvaraya?

Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaray was born on 15th September, 1861. He is a pioneer who shaped modern India’s engineering. He is from Muddenahalli in Karnataka’s Chikkaballapur district, his early life was marked by both promise and hardship. His father, who was a Sanskrit scholar, passed away when he was still a child, leaving the family in difficult financial circumstances. Yet, through his perseverance and hard work, he excelled in his studies and became one of the most respected engineers and visionaries of his time.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

After finishing his schooling in Chikkaballapur and Bengaluru, Visvesvaraya went on to earn a Bachelor of Arts degree from Central College, Bengaluru. Driven by his passion for innovation, he later joined the College of Engineering in Pune where he specialised in civil engineering. His exceptional skill and technical brilliance soon became evident, paving the way for his appointment in the Public Works Department (PWD) of the Bombay Presidency.

His Contributions in Engineering

Sir M. Visvesvaraya is best remembered for his remarkable work in irrigation and flood control. His design of the automatic sluice gates at the Khadakwasla reservoir near Pune was a groundbreaking innovation of its time and later became a model for several dams across the country. He was also the chief mind behind the Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) Dam in Mysuru, a project that not only boosted agriculture but also transformed the region’s economy. In Hyderabad, his efforts to build a modern drainage system helped protect the city from frequent floods. Beyond engineering, Visvesvaraya played a key role in shaping the modern Mysuru state under the Wodeyar rulers, setting up industries, schools, and even the famous Mysore Soap Factory. His work reflected not just technical brilliance but also a deep commitment to improving people’s lives.

Theme of this Year’s Engineer’s Day

The world celebrates the International Engineering Day on 4th March, but in India we celebrate it on 15th September. And this year’s theme is “Engineering Excellence Drives India Forward.” The theme highlights the crucial role of engineering in realising the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, underscoring progress that is not only fast-paced but also inclusive, sustainable, and transformative, as outlined by the Press Information Bureau (PIB). It serves as a reminder that engineering is not just about building structures or technologies, but about shaping a future where innovation and development uplift all sections of society while caring for the environment.

And this year, the theme of World Engineering Day was “Engineering Solutions for a Sustainable World.” The focus was on highlighting how engineering can drive progress while ensuring environmental responsibility.