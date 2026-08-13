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National scholarship for postgraduate studies; Eligibility, benefits, and how to apply

Candidates must know that the applications and renewals will be accepted only online through the NSP portal. Also, ensure that your institution is listed as eligible under the scheme before applying

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Aug 13, 2026, 04:23 PM IST|Updated: Aug 13, 2026, 04:23 PM IST
National scholarship for postgraduate studies; Eligibility, benefits, and how to apply

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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