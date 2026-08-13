/National scholarship for postgraduate studies; Eligibility, benefits, and how to apply

The National Scholarship for Post Graduate Studies (NSPGS), run by the University Grants Commission (UGC), is a merit-based financial assistance scheme aimed at helping students pursue their first postgraduate degree in India.
The scholarship is designed to ease the financial burden on meritorious students, particularly those from economically weaker backgrounds, so they can complete their PG studies without interruption.
Applications are submitted through the National Scholarship Portal (NSP), and selection is based purely on academic merit.
The scheme provides financial support to students entering the first year of a postgraduate programme at a UGC-recognised university, college, or institution.
It is meant to encourage more students, especially those who may otherwise struggle with the cost of higher education, to pursue advanced degrees.
Roughly 10,000 scholarships are awarded each year under the scheme, making it one of the larger PG scholarship programmes in the country.
Notably, 30 per cent of the seats are reserved for girl students, in line with the scheme's objective of promoting higher education among women.
Selected students receive:
The scholarship is available for up to two years, covering the full duration of a standard postgraduate degree. The amount is transferred directly to the student's Aadhaar-linked bank account.
To be eligible for the National Scholarship for Post Graduate Studies, applicants must meet the following conditions:
For integrated programmes, the scholarship covers only the PG component of the course.
Selection under the scheme is done on an all-India merit basis, except where reservation norms apply. Key points:
Students continuing into the second year of their PG programme need to apply for renewal of the scholarship through the NSP portal, subject to satisfactory academic performance and continued eligibility.
Candidates must know that the applications and renewals will be accepted only online through the NSP portal. Also, ensure that your institution is listed as eligible under the scheme before applying.
Students are advised to keep Aadhaar and bank account details updated, as the scholarship amount is disbursed directly to the linked account.
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