National Teachers’ Awards 2025: 45 Educators To Be Honoured By President Murmu On September 5

National Teachers' Awards 2025: Teachers’ Day, observed annually on September 5, celebrates the vital role of teachers in shaping society and coincides with the birth anniversary of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, India’s second President and an eminent teacher-philosopher. This year, President Droupadi Murmu will confer the National Teachers’ Awards 2025 on 45 educators from across the nation. According to the Union Education Ministry, the recipients were chosen through a rigorous three-tier selection process at the district, state, and national levels. The awardees include 24 male and 21 female teachers, representing institutions ranging from metropolitan schools to those in remote rural areas.

The award honours teachers for their innovative teaching methods, commitment to student growth, and overall contributions to the education sector. From enhancing classroom learning with creative approaches to motivating students in rural regions, these educators have left a meaningful mark on their communities.

This year’s 45 awardees include teachers from states like Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Gujarat, with two representatives from each. The list also features educators from the North-East, Union Territories, and southern states, reflecting the rich diversity of India’s education system.

Teachers' Day 2025: Full List of Winners

S. No. Awardee District/City/Institution 1 Sunita Sonipat 2 Shashi Paul Solan 3 Narinder Singh Ludhiana 4 Awadhesh Kumar Jha North West Delhi 5 Manjubala Champawat 6 Parveen Kumari Chandigarh 7 Neelam Yadav Khairthal Tijara 8 Bhaviniben Dineshbhai Desai Daman 9 Vilas Ramnath Satarkar North Goa 10 Hitesh Kumar Pravinchandra Bhundiya Rajkot 11 Hirenkumar Hasmukhbhai Sharma Gandhipura Kheda 12 Sheela Patel Damoh 13 Bherulal Osara Agar Malwa 14 Dr. Pragya Singh Durg 15 Kuldeep Gupta Govt Higher Secondary School Jindrah 16 Ram Lal Singh Yadav Bhadohi 17 Madhurima Tiwari Mirzapur 18 Kumari Nidhi Kishanganj 19 Dilip Kumar Supaul 20 Sonia Vikas Kapoor Mumbai 21 Kandhan Kumaresan Aberdeen 22 Santosh Kumar Chaurasia Korba 23 Dr. Pramod Kumar Nalanda 24 Tarun Kumar Dash Koraput 25 Basanta Kumar Rana Malkangiri 26 Tanusree Das Medinipur West 27 Nang Ekthani Mounglang Papum Pare 28 Peleno Petenilhu Kohima 29 Koijam Machasana Imphal West 30 Karma Tempo Ethenpa Mangan 31 Dr. Heipor Uni Bang East Jaintia Hills 32 Bidisha Majumder Gomati 33 Debajit Ghosh Dibrugarh 34 Shweta Sharma Deoghar 35 Dr. Shaikh Mohammad Waquioddin Shaikh Hamidoddin Nanded 36 Dr. Sandipan Gurunath Jagdale Latur 37 Ibrahim S Moola Androth 38 Madhurima Acharya Kolkata 39 Madabathula Thirumala Sridevi Visakhapatnam 40 Maram Pavithra Suryapet 41 Revathy Parameswaran Chennai 42 Vijayalakshmi V Tiruppur 43 Kishorkumar M S Thiruvananthapuram 44 Dr. V Rex Alias Radhakrishnan Thillaiyadi Valliammal Govt High School 45 Madhusudan K S Mysuru

Why Teacher’s Day is Celebrated?

Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan was deeply respected by his students. In 1962, when he assumed the role of President of India, some of them asked to celebrate his birthday. He modestly suggested that instead of celebrating his birthday, the day should be observed as Teacher’s Day to honour all teachers.

During his presidency from 1962 to 1967, Dr. Radhakrishnan always preferred simplicity, emphasizing that the day would be more meaningful if it recognized the contribution of teachers in shaping the nation. Since then, September 5 has been observed every year as Teacher’s Day across India, celebrating the efforts of teachers and educationists in nation-building.

Significance of Teacher's Day

Teacher’s Day holds great significance as it recognises the dedication, guidance, and vital role of teachers in shaping young minds and society. Along with teaching knowledge, they instil values, spark curiosity, and guide students on the right path. Their impact extends beyond classrooms, leaving a lasting impression on students’ lives.

The Government will provide boarding and lodging facilities for all awardees. According to the official announcement, the selected teachers will be accommodated at The Ashok Hotel in New Delhi from September 3 to 6. A briefing session is scheduled at the hotel on September 3 at 5 pm, followed by a rehearsal on September 4, ahead of the award ceremony on September 5.