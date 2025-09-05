National Teachers’ Awards 2025: 45 Educators To Be Honoured By President Murmu On September 5
National Teachers' Awards 2025: Teachers’ Day, observed annually on September 5, celebrates the vital role of teachers in shaping society and coincides with the birth anniversary of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, India’s second President and an eminent teacher-philosopher. This year, President Droupadi Murmu will confer the National Teachers’ Awards 2025 on 45 educators from across the nation. According to the Union Education Ministry, the recipients were chosen through a rigorous three-tier selection process at the district, state, and national levels. The awardees include 24 male and 21 female teachers, representing institutions ranging from metropolitan schools to those in remote rural areas.
The award honours teachers for their innovative teaching methods, commitment to student growth, and overall contributions to the education sector. From enhancing classroom learning with creative approaches to motivating students in rural regions, these educators have left a meaningful mark on their communities.
This year’s 45 awardees include teachers from states like Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Gujarat, with two representatives from each. The list also features educators from the North-East, Union Territories, and southern states, reflecting the rich diversity of India’s education system.
Teachers' Day 2025: Full List of Winners
|S. No.
|Awardee
|District/City/Institution
|1
|Sunita
|Sonipat
|2
|Shashi Paul
|Solan
|3
|Narinder Singh
|Ludhiana
|4
|Awadhesh Kumar Jha
|North West Delhi
|5
|Manjubala
|Champawat
|6
|Parveen Kumari
|Chandigarh
|7
|Neelam Yadav
|Khairthal Tijara
|8
|Bhaviniben Dineshbhai Desai
|Daman
|9
|Vilas Ramnath Satarkar
|North Goa
|10
|Hitesh Kumar Pravinchandra Bhundiya
|Rajkot
|11
|Hirenkumar Hasmukhbhai Sharma
|Gandhipura Kheda
|12
|Sheela Patel
|Damoh
|13
|Bherulal Osara
|Agar Malwa
|14
|Dr. Pragya Singh
|Durg
|15
|Kuldeep Gupta
|Govt Higher Secondary School Jindrah
|16
|Ram Lal Singh Yadav
|Bhadohi
|17
|Madhurima Tiwari
|Mirzapur
|18
|Kumari Nidhi
|Kishanganj
|19
|Dilip Kumar
|Supaul
|20
|Sonia Vikas Kapoor
|Mumbai
|21
|Kandhan Kumaresan
|Aberdeen
|22
|Santosh Kumar Chaurasia
|Korba
|23
|Dr. Pramod Kumar
|Nalanda
|24
|Tarun Kumar Dash
|Koraput
|25
|Basanta Kumar Rana
|Malkangiri
|26
|Tanusree Das
|Medinipur West
|27
|Nang Ekthani Mounglang
|Papum Pare
|28
|Peleno Petenilhu
|Kohima
|29
|Koijam Machasana
|Imphal West
|30
|Karma Tempo Ethenpa
|Mangan
|31
|Dr. Heipor Uni Bang
|East Jaintia Hills
|32
|Bidisha Majumder
|Gomati
|33
|Debajit Ghosh
|Dibrugarh
|34
|Shweta Sharma
|Deoghar
|35
|Dr. Shaikh Mohammad Waquioddin Shaikh Hamidoddin
|Nanded
|36
|Dr. Sandipan Gurunath Jagdale
|Latur
|37
|Ibrahim S
|Moola Androth
|38
|Madhurima Acharya
|Kolkata
|39
|Madabathula Thirumala Sridevi
|Visakhapatnam
|40
|Maram Pavithra
|Suryapet
|41
|Revathy Parameswaran
|Chennai
|42
|Vijayalakshmi V
|Tiruppur
|43
|Kishorkumar M S
|Thiruvananthapuram
|44
|Dr. V Rex Alias Radhakrishnan
|Thillaiyadi Valliammal Govt High School
|45
|Madhusudan K S
|Mysuru
Why Teacher’s Day is Celebrated?
Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan was deeply respected by his students. In 1962, when he assumed the role of President of India, some of them asked to celebrate his birthday. He modestly suggested that instead of celebrating his birthday, the day should be observed as Teacher’s Day to honour all teachers.
During his presidency from 1962 to 1967, Dr. Radhakrishnan always preferred simplicity, emphasizing that the day would be more meaningful if it recognized the contribution of teachers in shaping the nation. Since then, September 5 has been observed every year as Teacher’s Day across India, celebrating the efforts of teachers and educationists in nation-building.
Significance of Teacher's Day
Teacher’s Day holds great significance as it recognises the dedication, guidance, and vital role of teachers in shaping young minds and society. Along with teaching knowledge, they instil values, spark curiosity, and guide students on the right path. Their impact extends beyond classrooms, leaving a lasting impression on students’ lives.
The Government will provide boarding and lodging facilities for all awardees. According to the official announcement, the selected teachers will be accommodated at The Ashok Hotel in New Delhi from September 3 to 6. A briefing session is scheduled at the hotel on September 3 at 5 pm, followed by a rehearsal on September 4, ahead of the award ceremony on September 5.
