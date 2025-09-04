Advertisement
NATIONAL TEACHERS' AWARDS 2025

National Teachers’ Awards 2025: President Murmu To Honour Inspiring Educators On September 5- Check Full List Here

National Teachers’ Awards 2025: In 2025, a total of 45 teachers from different parts of India will be honoured with the National Teachers’ Awards. The table below provides the complete list of educators selected for this prestigious recognition.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Aastha Sharma|Last Updated: Sep 04, 2025, 06:18 PM IST|Source: Bureau
National Teachers’ Awards 2025: President Murmu To Honour Inspiring Educators On September 5- Check Full List HereImage Credits: X

Teachers' Day 2025: The Ministry of Education, Department of School Education & Literacy, has released the final list of educators chosen for the National Teachers' Awards 2025. The ceremony will take place at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, on September 5, 2025 (Friday). Each recipient will be honoured with a certificate of merit, a silver medal, and a cash prize of ₹50,000. This year, 45 teachers from across the country—including cities like Sonipat, Durg, Damoh, Rajkot, Koraput, and Imphal—have been selected for the prestigious recognition.

Teachers' Day 2025: Full List of Winners

S. No. Awardee District/City/Institution
1 Sunita Sonipat
2 Shashi Paul Solan
3 Narinder Singh Ludhiana
4 Awadhesh Kumar Jha North West Delhi
5 Manjubala Champawat
6 Parveen Kumari Chandigarh
7 Neelam Yadav Khairthal Tijara
8 Bhaviniben Dineshbhai Desai Daman
9 Vilas Ramnath Satarkar North Goa
10 Hitesh Kumar Pravinchandra Bhundiya Rajkot
11 Hirenkumar Hasmukhbhai Sharma Gandhipura Kheda
12 Sheela Patel Damoh
13 Bherulal Osara Agar Malwa
14 Dr. Pragya Singh Durg
15 Kuldeep Gupta Govt Higher Secondary School Jindrah
16 Ram Lal Singh Yadav Bhadohi
17 Madhurima Tiwari Mirzapur
18 Kumari Nidhi Kishanganj
19 Dilip Kumar Supaul
20 Sonia Vikas Kapoor Mumbai
21 Kandhan Kumaresan Aberdeen
22 Santosh Kumar Chaurasia Korba
23 Dr. Pramod Kumar Nalanda
24 Tarun Kumar Dash Koraput
25 Basanta Kumar Rana Malkangiri
26 Tanusree Das Medinipur West
27 Nang Ekthani Mounglang Papum Pare
28 Peleno Petenilhu Kohima
29 Koijam Machasana Imphal West
30 Karma Tempo Ethenpa Mangan
31 Dr. Heipor Uni Bang East Jaintia Hills
32 Bidisha Majumder Gomati
33 Debajit Ghosh Dibrugarh
34 Shweta Sharma Deoghar
35 Dr. Shaikh Mohammad Waquioddin Shaikh Hamidoddin Nanded
36 Dr. Sandipan Gurunath Jagdale Latur
37 Ibrahim S Moola Androth
38 Madhurima Acharya Kolkata
39 Madabathula Thirumala Sridevi Visakhapatnam
40 Maram Pavithra Suryapet
41 Revathy Parameswaran Chennai
42 Vijayalakshmi V Tiruppur
43 Kishorkumar M S Thiruvananthapuram
44 Dr. V Rex Alias Radhakrishnan Thillaiyadi Valliammal Govt High School
45 Madhusudan K S Mysuru

Why Teacher’s Day is Celebrated?

Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan was deeply respected by his students. In 1962, when he assumed the role of President of India, some of them asked to celebrate his birthday. He modestly suggested that instead of celebrating his birthday, the day should be observed as Teacher’s Day to honour all teachers.

During his presidency from 1962 to 1967, Dr. Radhakrishnan always preferred simplicity, emphasizing that the day would be more meaningful if it recognized the contribution of teachers in shaping the nation. Since then, September 5 has been observed every year as Teacher’s Day across India, celebrating the efforts of teachers and educationists in nation-building.

Significance of Teacher's Day

Teacher’s Day holds great significance as it recognises the dedication, guidance, and vital role of teachers in shaping young minds and society. Along with teaching knowledge, they instil values, spark curiosity, and guide students on the right path. Their impact extends beyond classrooms, leaving a lasting impression on students’ lives.

The Government will provide boarding and lodging facilities for all awardees. According to the official announcement, the selected teachers will be accommodated at The Ashok Hotel in New Delhi from September 3 to 6. A briefing session is scheduled at the hotel on September 3 at 5 pm, followed by a rehearsal on September 4, ahead of the award ceremony on September 5.

