National Teachers’ Awards 2025: President Murmu To Honour Inspiring Educators On September 5- Check Full List Here
National Teachers’ Awards 2025: In 2025, a total of 45 teachers from different parts of India will be honoured with the National Teachers’ Awards. The table below provides the complete list of educators selected for this prestigious recognition.
Teachers' Day 2025: The Ministry of Education, Department of School Education & Literacy, has released the final list of educators chosen for the National Teachers' Awards 2025. The ceremony will take place at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, on September 5, 2025 (Friday). Each recipient will be honoured with a certificate of merit, a silver medal, and a cash prize of ₹50,000. This year, 45 teachers from across the country—including cities like Sonipat, Durg, Damoh, Rajkot, Koraput, and Imphal—have been selected for the prestigious recognition.
Teachers' Day 2025: Full List of Winners
|S. No.
|Awardee
|District/City/Institution
|1
|Sunita
|Sonipat
|2
|Shashi Paul
|Solan
|3
|Narinder Singh
|Ludhiana
|4
|Awadhesh Kumar Jha
|North West Delhi
|5
|Manjubala
|Champawat
|6
|Parveen Kumari
|Chandigarh
|7
|Neelam Yadav
|Khairthal Tijara
|8
|Bhaviniben Dineshbhai Desai
|Daman
|9
|Vilas Ramnath Satarkar
|North Goa
|10
|Hitesh Kumar Pravinchandra Bhundiya
|Rajkot
|11
|Hirenkumar Hasmukhbhai Sharma
|Gandhipura Kheda
|12
|Sheela Patel
|Damoh
|13
|Bherulal Osara
|Agar Malwa
|14
|Dr. Pragya Singh
|Durg
|15
|Kuldeep Gupta
|Govt Higher Secondary School Jindrah
|16
|Ram Lal Singh Yadav
|Bhadohi
|17
|Madhurima Tiwari
|Mirzapur
|18
|Kumari Nidhi
|Kishanganj
|19
|Dilip Kumar
|Supaul
|20
|Sonia Vikas Kapoor
|Mumbai
|21
|Kandhan Kumaresan
|Aberdeen
|22
|Santosh Kumar Chaurasia
|Korba
|23
|Dr. Pramod Kumar
|Nalanda
|24
|Tarun Kumar Dash
|Koraput
|25
|Basanta Kumar Rana
|Malkangiri
|26
|Tanusree Das
|Medinipur West
|27
|Nang Ekthani Mounglang
|Papum Pare
|28
|Peleno Petenilhu
|Kohima
|29
|Koijam Machasana
|Imphal West
|30
|Karma Tempo Ethenpa
|Mangan
|31
|Dr. Heipor Uni Bang
|East Jaintia Hills
|32
|Bidisha Majumder
|Gomati
|33
|Debajit Ghosh
|Dibrugarh
|34
|Shweta Sharma
|Deoghar
|35
|Dr. Shaikh Mohammad Waquioddin Shaikh Hamidoddin
|Nanded
|36
|Dr. Sandipan Gurunath Jagdale
|Latur
|37
|Ibrahim S
|Moola Androth
|38
|Madhurima Acharya
|Kolkata
|39
|Madabathula Thirumala Sridevi
|Visakhapatnam
|40
|Maram Pavithra
|Suryapet
|41
|Revathy Parameswaran
|Chennai
|42
|Vijayalakshmi V
|Tiruppur
|43
|Kishorkumar M S
|Thiruvananthapuram
|44
|Dr. V Rex Alias Radhakrishnan
|Thillaiyadi Valliammal Govt High School
|45
|Madhusudan K S
|Mysuru
Why Teacher’s Day is Celebrated?
Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan was deeply respected by his students. In 1962, when he assumed the role of President of India, some of them asked to celebrate his birthday. He modestly suggested that instead of celebrating his birthday, the day should be observed as Teacher’s Day to honour all teachers.
During his presidency from 1962 to 1967, Dr. Radhakrishnan always preferred simplicity, emphasizing that the day would be more meaningful if it recognized the contribution of teachers in shaping the nation. Since then, September 5 has been observed every year as Teacher’s Day across India, celebrating the efforts of teachers and educationists in nation-building.
Significance of Teacher's Day
Teacher’s Day holds great significance as it recognises the dedication, guidance, and vital role of teachers in shaping young minds and society. Along with teaching knowledge, they instil values, spark curiosity, and guide students on the right path. Their impact extends beyond classrooms, leaving a lasting impression on students’ lives.
The Government will provide boarding and lodging facilities for all awardees. According to the official announcement, the selected teachers will be accommodated at The Ashok Hotel in New Delhi from September 3 to 6. A briefing session is scheduled at the hotel on September 3 at 5 pm, followed by a rehearsal on September 4, ahead of the award ceremony on September 5.
