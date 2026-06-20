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Navigating the NEET aftermath: All India Rank, career beyond and more - a strategic guide for Parents

Though the immediate aftermath of NEET might center on predicted scores, it's important to understand that raw marks alone do not secure a medical seat. 

Written ByKarunn Kandoi
Published: Jun 20, 2026, 11:20 PM IST|Updated: Jun 20, 2026, 11:20 PM IST
Navigating the NEET aftermath: All India Rank, career beyond and more - a strategic guide for Parents
Image Credit: Zee

About the Author

Karunn Kandoi

Karunn Kandoi

Karunn Kandoi is Founder & CEO of Vidysea Education. A trailblazer in the EdTech sector, Karunn has over two decades of leadership experience across global education and technology sector. He can be reached at Karunn@vidysea.com.

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