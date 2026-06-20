/Navigating the NEET aftermath: All India Rank, career beyond and more - a strategic guide for Parents

Though the immediate aftermath of NEET might center on predicted scores, it's important to understand that raw marks alone do not secure a medical seat. The All India Rank (AIR) is the definitive determinant in the highly cutthroat landscape of medical admissions. The dynamics of this ranking fluctuate annually, heavily influenced by the difficulty of the papers. For instance, an easier paper, as seen in 2024, can lead to raised marks and a lower rank for the same score, while a tougher paper, like in 2025, can compress the safe score range for government colleges.