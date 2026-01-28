NBEMS FMGE result 2026 to be Out soon at natboard.edu.in- check steps to download scorecard here

NBEMS FMGE Result 2026: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is expected to release the result soon. According to several media reports, the result is expected to be out on 17th February, 2026. All the candidates who have appeared for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) December, 2025 will be able to download their result through the official website, i.e. natboard.edu.in.

