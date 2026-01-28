Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3011368https://zeenews.india.com/education/nbems-fmge-result-2026-to-be-out-soon-at-natboard-edu-in-check-steps-to-download-scorecard-here-3011368.html
NewsEducationNBEMS FMGE result 2026 to be Out soon at natboard.edu.in- check steps to download scorecard here
FMGE 2026

NBEMS FMGE result 2026 to be Out soon at natboard.edu.in- check steps to download scorecard here

NBEMS FMGE Result 2026: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is expected to release the result soon at natboard.edu.in. Scroll down to check more details.

 

Edited By: Khushi Arora|Last Updated: Jan 28, 2026, 06:04 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

NBEMS FMGE result 2026 to be Out soon at natboard.edu.in- check steps to download scorecard hereNBEMS FMGE Result 2026

NBEMS FMGE Result 2026: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is expected to release the result soon. According to several media reports, the result is expected to be out on 17th February, 2026. All the candidates who have appeared for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) December, 2025 will be able to download their result through the official website, i.e. natboard.edu.in.

 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Khushi Arora

Trainee Sub-Editor

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Global South Geopolitics
How a volatile US is pushing Canada, Europe towards India and China |Explained
Himachal Pradesh snowfall
Himachal's ghost river: Ancient 'snow waterfall' awakens in Pangi valley
Kolkata fire
Kolkata warehouse fire: Death toll rises to 16; search underway for 20 missing
upsc cse
UPSC CSE 2026 notification likely to be released shortly: Check details here
shillong teer result today
Shillong Teer Result Today 28.1.2026: First And Second Round Tuesday Draw
Womens fashion
Korean Night Suits for Women for Everyday Comfort
Ajit Pawar
Why no SOS? Investigators probe Ajit Pawar's Learjet 45 crash in Baramati
Matte Lipstick
Everyday Lipsticks For Polished Makeup Looks On Myntra
School bags
School Bags For Girls Designed For Daily Use On Myntra
India-EU FTA
Trump's trade war speeded up historic India-EU free trade pact: Western media