NBEMS GPAT 2026 result declared: Check how to download scorecard at natboard.edu.in
NBEMS has declared the GPAT 2026 result on its official website, natboard.edu.in. Candidates can now log in to download their scorecards and check their merit rank for admissions and further processes.
- The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced the GPAT 2026 result.
- The Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) was held on March 7, 2026, in computer-based mode.
- Students who appeared for the exam can now check their results online.
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The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced the GPAT 2026 result. The Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) was held on March 7, 2026, in computer-based mode at different centres across India. Students who appeared for the exam can now check their results online. This result is important for admission to MPharm courses, scholarships, and PhD programmes in pharmacy.
GPAT 2026 Result Overview
Along with the results, NBEMS has also shared details about qualifying marks, merit ranking, and changes made in the answer key. The result will decide students’ eligibility for further studies in pharmacy, as per the rules of the Pharmacy Council of India (PCI).
How to Check GPAT 2026 Result
Candidates can follow these simple steps to check their result:
Visit the official website: natboard.edu.in
Click on the link for “GPAT 2026 Result” on the homepage
Log in using your application ID and password
Your scorecard and rank will appear on the screen
Download and save it for future use
The result is available only online and will not be sent individually to candidates.
GPAT 2026 Qualifying Criteria
To pass the exam, candidates must meet both percentile and merit conditions.
Minimum Qualifying Percentile
General/EWS: 50th percentile
OBC/SC/ST: 45th percentile
PwBD: 45th percentile
Apart from this, candidates must also be among the top 10% of total test-takers.
This year, 5,362 out of 53,617 candidates have qualified, as per reservation rules.
GPAT 2026 Rank and Tie-Breaking Rule
The GPAT rank shows a candidate’s position among all test-takers.
If two or more candidates get the same marks, NBEMS uses specific rules to decide their rank. These rules are based on performance and evaluation criteria mentioned in the official guidelines.
Answer Key Changes and Evaluation Updates
After releasing the provisional answer key on March 13, 2026, NBEMS reviewed student objections with the help of experts.
Here are the key updates:
7 questions were found incorrect, and full marks were given to all candidates
4 answers were corrected after review
The final result has been prepared based on the updated answer key.
Students will be able to check the final answer key and question paper from April 15, 2026, by logging into the official website.
What to Do Next
Students who have qualified can now apply for:
MPharm admissions
Scholarships
PhD programmes in pharmacy
Colleges and institutions will use GPAT scores to prepare merit lists and cut-offs. Candidates should regularly visit the official website for updates on counselling and admissions.
The GPAT 2026 result is an important step for students planning a career in pharmacy. Candidates should download their scorecards and stay updated about admission and counselling processes. Always check the official NBEMS website for the latest and correct information.
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