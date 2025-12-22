NBEMS NEET SS Admit Card 2025 OUT At natboard.edu.in- Check Direct Link To Download Hall Ticket Here

NBEMS NEET SS Admit Card 2025 OUT: The National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has officially released the admit cards for the NEET Super Speciality (NEET SS) today, i.e. 22nd December, 2025. All the candidates who have registered themselves and are going to appear for the exam can now download their hall ticket through the official website, i.e. natboard.edu.in.

Candidates will have to enter their User ID and password to access their hall ticket. According to the official notice, the NEET SS 2025 will take place on 26th and 27th December, 2025 in two shifts on both the days. The first shift is from 9 AM to 11:30 AM and the second shift is from 2 PM to 4:30 PM.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

NBEMS NEET SS Admit Card 2025 OUT: Steps to Download the Hall Ticket Here

Step 1: Go to the official website- natboard.edu.in.

Step 2: You will find the link of ‘NEET SS Admit Card 2025’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen to login in.

Step 4: Enter the required details like your User ID and Password correctly.

Step 5: After submitting the details, your Admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Check the details mentioned then download it.

Step 7: Print out your hall ticket for the day of the examination.

Candidates must know that an admit card is a very important document for the exam as candidates won’t be allowed to appear for the exam without it. And they will have to carry a hard copy along with a valid ID proof to the examination centre. Additionally, they must keep checking the official website for all the important updates.