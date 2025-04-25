NBSE Board Result 2025: Nagaland Class 10th, 12th Declared At nbsenl.edu.in- Check Direct Link, Pass Percentage Here

NBSE Board Result 2025: The Nagaland Board of Secondary Education (NBSE) has declared the Class 10 (HSLC) and Class 12 (HSSLC) results today, April 25, 2025. Students who took the exams can now check and download their marksheets from the official website – nbsenl.edu.in. The option to download marks and marksheets is now active on the NBSE portal. This year, the Class 10 exams were held from February 12 to February 24, while the Class 12 exams took place from February 11 to March 7, 2025.

The overall pass percentage for the NBSE HSSLC exams 2025 is 82.44 percent, while for the HSLC Class 10 exams, it is 75.16 percent. In Class 12, girls outperformed boys. The pass percentage among girls is 85.98 percent, and among boys, it is 78.17 percent.

Lungyihangle Nring topped the NBSE Class 10 board exams 2025 with a score of 98.6 percent, while Moasanen Pongener and Lokemi Achumi secured the second and third positions, respectively. In the Class 12 board exams, Vikhono Senotsu achieved the top rank with 96.20 percent. Zuluienla T Jamir and Wanyau Phom followed in second and third place, respectively.

NBSE Board Result 2025: Steps to check here

Go to the official NBSE website at nbsenl.edu.in.

On the homepage, click on the link for HSLC or HSSLC results, depending on your class.

Enter your roll number and log in.

Your result will appear on the screen.

Download it and take a printout for future use.

As per the board’s earlier notification, documents will be issued to the Centre Superintendents between May 2 and May 6, 2025. They will be responsible for collecting and distributing the documents to the schools under their centres. If a Centre Superintendent is unable to come, they can authorize another Superintendent to collect the documents on their behalf, the board stated.

Candidates can apply for re-scrutiny online at nbsenl.edu.in within 15 days of the result publication, which means by May 10, 2025. Students need to pay a prescribed fee of Rs 500 per subject. The re-scrutiny results will be announced within 40 days after the result declaration.

The Compartmental and Improvement Examinations will be held in June 2025. Candidates who fail in four or fewer subjects are eligible to appear for the exams. Candidates must apply online through the NBSE portal between May 12 and May 17. The fee is Rs 650 per subject for Class 12 and Rs 600 per subject for Class 10.