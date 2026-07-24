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NCERT CIET recruitment 2026: Apply for multiple contractual posts; Check last date, eligibility, salary and interview details

NCERT CIET Recruitment 2026 has begun for multiple contractual technical and academic posts, with the last date to apply set as July 30.

Written BySamta Pahuja
Published: Jul 24, 2026, 03:58 PM IST|Updated: Jul 24, 2026, 03:58 PM IST
NCERT CIET recruitment 2026: Apply for multiple contractual posts; Check last date, eligibility, salary and interview details
Image Credit: NCERT CIET Recruitment 2026

About the Author

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja is a dynamic young journalist currently working on the Lifestyle Desk at Zee News English. As a Trainee Sub-Editor, she demonstrates a strong command of storytelling, coupled with a refined understanding of cultural trends, performances, and human-interest narratives.

She covers an extensive range of lifestyle segments, including Health, Travel, Food, Fashion, Fitness, and Art & Culture. Samta has interviewed celebrated personalities such as the musical duo Salim–Sulaiman and regularly reports from high-profile events across the health, food, and cultural ecosystems.

Samta is known for incorporating expert opinions and medical insights into her health and wellness stories, ensuring each article maintains a balance of accuracy, depth, and creative presentation.

She can be reached at Samta.Pahuja@India.com or on LinkedIn Samta Pahuja

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