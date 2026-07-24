/NCERT CIET recruitment 2026: Apply for multiple contractual posts; Check last date, eligibility, salary and interview details

The Central Institute of Educational Technology, under NCERT, has opened recruitment for multiple contractual posts for the 2026–27 session. This is a good opportunity for candidates looking to work in technical and academic roles in the education sector.
Applications are open online, covering various posts under PAB-approved projects. The window closes July 30, 2026, at 11 pm. Interested and eligible candidates can apply till July 30, 2026, by 11 pm. The recruitment is purely on a temporary and contractual basis, and selected candidates will work at CIET-NCERT, New Delhi, initially till March 31, 2027.
Candidates are advised to carefully check the eligibility criteria and job requirements before applying.
Several technical and academic roles are up for grabs:-
Senior Consultant (Technical)
Consultant (Technical)
Senior Consultant (Academic)
Consultant (Academic)
Data Analyst / Mobile App Developer
3D Graphic Developer / Animator / Graphic Designer
Content Developer (Technical)
Programmer (VAPT Analyst)
Keep these in mind before applying:
Submit your application before July 30, 2026, 11 pm
Make sure you actually meet the qualifications and experience required
Currently employed elsewhere? Bring a No Objection Certificate to the interview
Carry original documents, certificates, bio-data, and work samples for verification
No TA/DA for interview attendance
Be ready to join quickly if selected; there may not be much lead time
Educational qualifications and relevant work experience are non-negotiable for whichever post you're targeting. Salary-wise, expect somewhere between ₹42,000 and ₹1,00,000 a month, depending on the role.
Shortlisted candidates move to interviews, scheduled for August 3 to August 7, 2026.
The NCERT CIET Recruitment 2026 offers a valuable opportunity for candidates to work in technical and academic roles in a reputed organisation. Interested applicants should apply before the deadline and prepare all necessary documents to complete the process smoothly.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.