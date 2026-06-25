NCERT clarifies grade 6 Kannada textbook title; says it does not promote vegetarianism

With regard to the title of the textbook, it is to be stated that NCERT has named its language textbooks, including R3 language textbooks, after rivers of India. The title of the book 'Krishna' is after the Krishna River, which is one of the major rivers of Karnataka.

Published: Jun 25, 2026, 03:07 PM IST | Updated: Jun 25, 2026, 03:08 PM IST join share