NCERT Class 7 Textbook Expands History Chapter, Adds Detailed ‘Ghaznavid Invasions’ Section On Mahmud Of Ghazni

New Delhi: As part of a major curriculum revision, NCERT has expanded its Class VII Social Science content by adding a more comprehensive section on the Ghaznavids. The updated chapter explains Mahmud of Ghazni’s invasions, describing how his campaigns unfolded across different regions and highlighting his plunder of Indian cities and the killing of those he labelled “infidels,” including Hindus, Buddhists, Jains, and even rival Islamic sects.

The chapter explains how Mahmud carried out 17 expeditions into India, taking back huge amounts of wealth each time. While the previous Class 7 NCERT history book mentioned Mahmud only briefly, the new textbook offers a much longer, six-page account titled ‘The Ghaznavid Invasions’.

The book, released on Friday as ‘Exploring Societies: India and Beyond’, describes Mahmud’s attacks on places like Mathura and Somnath and highlights the widespread destruction during his campaigns. It also notes that Mahmud expanded his control in the 11th century after defeating Jayapala and later overcoming Jayapala’s son in 1008, following a prolonged battle.

"Mahmud's campaigns involved not only destruction and plunder but also the slaughter of tens of thousands of Indian civilians and the capture of numerous prisoners, including children, who were taken to be sold in the slave markets of Central Asia," the book states.

The book mentions that his biographers portray him as a powerful but cruel and ruthless general, determined "not only to slaughter or enslave 'infidels' (that is, Hindus, Buddhists, or Jains) but also to kill believers from rival sects of Islam."

Mahmud invaded India 17 times, and after every raid, he went back to Ghazni carrying huge amounts of wealth taken from the region.

"Although he faced strong resistance--particularly from the Chandellas of central India--and narrowly escaped defeat on several occasions, his large army's rapid marches and daring cavalry attacks, supported by mounted archers, ultimately proved decisive," the section reads.

The book describes how Mahmud looted Mathura, which was known for its great wealth and a grand temple that stood prominently over the city.

"Mahmud destroyed the temple and seized its treasure before proceeding to Kannauj, where he surprised one of the last Pratihara rulers and looted and destroyed several temples. A few years later, another campaign took him to Gujarat and the seaport of Somnath (in present-day Saurashtra). Despite strong local resistance and heavy losses to his forces, Mahmud eventually prevailed after several days of fighting, destroyed the Somnath Shiva temple, and carried away its vast treasures," the book added.

The book also includes a quote from Persian scholar Abu Rayhn al-Biruni, who wrote about how Mahmud’s military campaigns harmed India’s scientific traditions.

"Mahmud utterly ruined the prosperity of the country and performed there, Centuries of wonderful feats, by which the Hindus became like atoms of dust. Scattered in all directions," the book quotes Al-Biruni.

(From the Inputs of ANI)