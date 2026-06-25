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'NCERT did a good job': Pradhan praises addition of Emergency topic in school curriculum

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan welcomed NCERT’s move to include the Emergency in Class 9 textbooks, calling it an important step to educate future generations.

Published: Jun 25, 2026, 03:33 PM IST|Updated: Jun 25, 2026, 03:33 PM IST
'NCERT did a good job': Pradhan praises addition of Emergency topic in school curriculum
Image Credit: ANISource: ANI

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