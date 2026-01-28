NCERT launches WhatsApp channel for Students and Teachers

The National Council of Educational Research and Training has announced the launch of its official channel on WhatsApp. This announcement was done on the microblogging site X (previously Twitter).

The WhatsApp channel is also part of NCERT’s digital plans, which incudes DIKSHA platform with online learning material. Through this channel council aims to provide authentic updates on curriculum, textbooks, teacher training, educational research, workshops, and initiatives that promote quality, equity, and quality education.

Previously, the council has also launched an interactive programme for students to enhance their Mathematical skills through AI.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

How will the WhatsApp channel help Students and Teachers?

Through this channel, NCERT will send updates about textbook changes, new learning materials, and updates in the school curriculum. Teachers will get information on training programs, workshops, and research reports to keep them up to date. NCERT has also mentioned that these updates are for everyone involved in school education, so students and teachers get correct and timely information.

With the help of this channel, teachers who are preparing their lessons using NCERT study material. They will be able to ensure that their students are learning the correct syllabus through this channel. Parents will also be able to stay updated about what their children are learning in school and what new programs are available to help them with education at home.

Part of Digital Engagement

The launch of this WhatsApp channel is also to fight against pirated notebook. Recently, the council seized tens of thousands of illegal copies to protect genuine learning materials. The WhatsApp channel shows NCERT’s focus on giving reliable information both online and offline.

How can you join the channel?

Anyone using WhatsApp can access this channel, including students, teachers, and parents. The link has been posted on the website and social media sites by NCERT. It is easily accessible, and once done, people will receive updates about textbooks, changes in the curriculum, teacher training, and other programs. This will help NCERT reach more people easily.