/Days before exams, NCERT releases Maths, Social Science part 2 books

And that criticism has been building for a while now. With Class 9 mid-term exams set to begin on September 23, many parents and students have been left frustrated over not having access to the Part 2 books for Mathematics and Social Science in time. Social media has been full of posts pointing out the irony of exams starting the very next day while textbooks remain missing — one post going as far as to note that even the Social Science book had only shown up in mid-July, and the Maths and AI books were nowhere to be found until now.