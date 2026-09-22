Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Education
  • /Days before exams, NCERT releases Maths, Social Science part 2 books

Days before exams, NCERT releases Maths, Social Science part 2 books

With Class 9 mid-term exams set to begin on September 23, many parents and students have been left frustrated over not having access to the Part 2 books for Mathematics and Social Science in time.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Sep 22, 2026, 02:10 PM IST|Updated: Sep 22, 2026, 02:31 PM IST
Days before exams, NCERT releases Maths, Social Science part 2 books

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
India beat Japan by 2 runs in rain-hit T20I, secure historic 200th win
2
3
4
5