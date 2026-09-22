/Days before exams, NCERT releases Maths, Social Science part 2 books

The NCERT has announced the availability of two more Class 9 textbooks, coming at a time when the delay in rolling out new books, months into the academic session, has been drawing sharp criticism from parents and students.
The two textbooks in question are Ganita Manjari – Part 2, the Class 9 Mathematics book, and Understanding Society: India & Beyond – Part 2, the Class 9 Social Science book. According to NCERT, the Maths book has already been printed and went on sale from September 21, while the Social Science book will hit the shelves a little later, on September 30.
In its statement, NCERT said: "The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) announces the availability of two new Grade 9 textbooks for the academic year 2026-27." It added that the Mathematics textbook was available for sale from that very day.
Both books have been developed in line with the National Education Policy 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework for School Education 2023, as part of NCERT's ongoing effort to align its books with the new curricular approach. The council also maintained that the two textbooks were being released as per the "already approved schedule/plan" — a line that comes across almost as a direct response to the criticism it has been facing.
And that criticism has been building for a while now. With Class 9 mid-term exams set to begin on September 23, many parents and students have been left frustrated over not having access to the Part 2 books for Mathematics and Social Science in time. Social media has been full of posts pointing out the irony of exams starting the very next day while textbooks remain missing — one post going as far as to note that even the Social Science book had only shown up in mid-July, and the Maths and AI books were nowhere to be found until now.
This isn't the first time. NCERT has been in the middle of a much larger overhaul since 2023, replacing its entire book lineup for Classes 1 to 9 as part of the shift to NCF 2023. Subjects have been renamed and restructured along the way — Mathematics is now Ganita Manjari, Social Science has become Understanding Society: India & Beyond, and so on.
Classes 1 to 5 went through this change back in 2023-24, while Classes 6 to 9 have been transitioning through 2024, 2025 and now into 2026.
For now, students and schools can get their hands on the two new books through NCERT's sales counters, its official website, and Amazon.
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