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NCERT releases most revised textbooks up to class 9; Remaining books to be available by August

NCERT has released most of the revised textbooks up to Class 9 under NEP 2020, with a few remaining books expected by August, before the second semester. The new curriculum rollout is progressing smoothly, with updated textbooks for higher classes to be introduced gradually and flexibility allowed in the three-language policy.

Published: Jul 08, 2026, 12:10 PM IST|Updated: Jul 08, 2026, 12:10 PM IST
NCERT releases most revised textbooks up to class 9; Remaining books to be available by August
Image Credit: ANI

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