/NCERT’s new class 9 book calls judiciary ‘Independent’ after class 8 row

NCERT has maintained that the Class 9 textbook forms part of a redesigned curriculum under the NCF, with constitutional themes now spread across different grades instead of being covered in a single textbook. The council has also said that concepts such as justice, liberty, secularism and socialism are introduced progressively across classes and continue to remain part of the curriculum.NCERT's new Class 9 textbook describes the judiciary as 'independent', months after the Class 8 chapter was withdrawn.