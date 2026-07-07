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NCERT’s new class 9 book calls judiciary ‘Independent’ after class 8 row

National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has introduced a new Class 9 Political Science textbook that describes the judiciary as an independent and impartial body protecting citizens’ rights.

Published: Jul 07, 2026, 02:53 PM IST|Updated: Jul 07, 2026, 02:53 PM IST
NCERT’s new class 9 book calls judiciary ‘Independent’ after class 8 row
Image Credit: ANI and Freepik

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