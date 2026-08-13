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NCERT staff crunch: 1,596 posts vacant, panel flags ‘urgent’ concern

The panel warned that this dependence on non-permanent staff could put the safety, quality, and smooth conduct of major national board examinations at serious risk.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Aug 13, 2026, 03:26 PM IST|Updated: Aug 13, 2026, 03:26 PM IST
NCERT staff crunch: 1,596 posts vacant, panel flags ‘urgent’ concern

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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NCERT staff crunch: 1,596 posts vacant, panel flags ‘urgent’ concern
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