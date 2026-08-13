/NCERT staff crunch: 1,596 posts vacant, panel flags ‘urgent’ concern

A parliamentary committee has raised serious concerns over acute staff shortages at two of the country's key school education bodies the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) and the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), warning that the gaps could affect both policy work and the smooth conduct of national board examinations.
The findings form part of the Tenth Report of the Committee on Estimates (2026-27) on "Budget and Policy Aspects for Providing Affordable and Quality Education in the Country including Review of Central Board of Secondary Education," presented to the Lok Sabha this week.
According to the committee, as of October 2025, NCERT's actual staff strength stood at just 1,248 against a sanctioned strength of 2,844 posts — leaving as many as 1,596 positions vacant, or well over half the total. The breakup of these vacancies includes:
The committee described this as a matter of "urgent attention," noting NCERT's central role in shaping national education policy, including the rollout of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and curriculum frameworks such as the NCFFS and NCFSE.
The panel also flagged a "major shortage" of permanent staff at CBSE, where 933 of 2,117 approved posts (44 per cent) remain vacant. The bulk of this shortfall 595 posts is in Group C support staff. Of particular concern to the committee is CBSE's growing reliance on temporary and contractual staff to manage day-to-day operations.
The panel warned that this dependence on non-permanent staff could put the safety, quality, and smooth conduct of major national board examinations at serious risk.
The panel has strongly urged that:
Beyond staffing, the committee's report also touched on broader systemic issues in school education:
The committee's recommendations will now go to the Ministry of Education, which is expected to respond with an action-taken report on the steps being considered to address the vacancies and other concerns raised.
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