NCERT To Recognise Class 10 And 12 Certificates Across Boards For Admissions And Government Jobs

New Delhi: The Government of India has issued a notification entrusting the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) with the responsibility of granting equivalence to Secondary (Class 10th) and Senior Secondary (Class 12th) certificates awarded by various School Education Boards in India, as per the release. This responsibility will be exercised for the purpose of admission of students to higher education institutions and employment under the Central Government, State Governments and Union Territories.

Ministry of Education stated that the notification has been published in the e-Gazette on 6th September 2025, by the Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education. This notification supersedes the earlier notification dated 15th November 2021, wherein the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) was entrusted with this responsibility. NCERT will discharge this responsibility through the National Assessment Centre, Performance Assessment, Review and Analysis of Knowledge for Holistic Development (PARAKH), established under the National Education Policy 2020.

Under the new arrangement, NCERT will discharge its responsibility through the National Assessment Centre, Performance Assessment, Review and Analysis of Knowledge for Holistic Development (PARAKH), which has been established as per the provisions of the National Education Policy 2020. This institutional mechanism will ensure that equivalence determination is conducted through a robust and academically rigorous process that maintains the highest educational standards.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The new system applies to Central Government, State Government and private Indian School Boards established by an Act of Parliament or State legislature, executive orders of the Central Government or State Governments, or by statutory bodies and recognised institutions having the mandate to do so. The notification ensures that the equivalence granted by NCERT shall automatically be considered as inter-se parity between the Boards in India, thereby facilitating smooth inter-School Education Board migrations.

The equivalence granted by NCERT will be valid at the all-India level and will automatically provide inter-se parity between School Boards in India, facilitating smooth inter-School Education Board migrations for students across the country.